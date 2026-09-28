Video: Billy Porter, Billy Zane and Jessica Vosk in BILL PAY THE MUSICAL
The production took place for one night only at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on Friday, September 25.
All new video footage has been released from Ramp’s one-night-only industrial Bill Pay The Musical starring Billy Porter, Billy Zane and Jessica Vosk at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre on Friday, September 25. Check out the video clips here!
Plus, check out photos from the show here.
Ramp brought fintech to Broadway for one night only with Bill Pay The Musical, a fully staged, original musical comedy celebrating Ramp Bill Pay, which played to a sold out house.
It was a show about bills and starring Bills, created for the finance leaders who make sure the bills get paid and the show goes on. The production featured original music, sharp comedy, and playful references to Ramp’s AI-powered bill pay product.
Bill Pay The Musical began with a simple belief: paying bills should not require this much drama. So Ramp made it a Broadway musical instead.
The production brought Ramp’s signature sense of humor to the stage. The company has previously turned financial operations into unexpected cultural moments through campaigns including Brian's Office, Funeral for the Penny, and Brian’s Hair.
The show also draws on the long history of industrial musicals: elaborate theatrical productions companies once created to introduce products, motivate employees and tell their stories. Bill Pay The Musical reimagines that tradition for the AI era. Ramp CEO Eric Glyman took to the stage at the end of the show to remind audiences “AI is for finance NOT fine art.”
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