Video: Just In Time for Spooky Season... Learn 'The Time Warp' from THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Ben is back with a new season of Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Learn all about what Dance Captains do and watch previous episodes!

In this episode, watch as Ben hits the rehearsal room to break down Ani Taj's Tony-nominated choreography for Broadway's The Rocky Horror Show with the help of dance captain Renée Albulario. Can you keep up?

The Rocky Horror Show cast currently includes Lorna Courtney as “Janet”, Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Kevin McHale as “Brad”, Jimin Moon as “Rocky”, George Salazar as “Eddie/Dr. Scott”, Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta”, Jake Shears as “Frank-N-Furter”, Valentina as “Columbia” as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi. The production recently announced that Rosie O'Donnell will star in the role of “Narrator” for a two-week special limited run, beginning on Tuesday, October 6 through Sunday, October 18, 2026. O'Donnell will take on the role while current “Narrator” Rachel Dratch takes a short leave from the production, but will return to the role on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.