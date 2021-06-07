Andrea Martin, Abbi Jacobson, Will Forte, Tristan Mack Wilds & More to Star in Virtual Reading of ORAL Pilot Episode

On Thursday, June 17, writers Alexandra Dean Grossi and Adrienne Marquand will debut the pilot episode of "Oral" in a part table read, part pre-recorded, virtual performance. The show, based on Grossi's real life experience, is an hour-long dramedy about Izzy, a "not deaf enough" millennial, who is navigating adulthood and a chaotic love life, all while learning to embrace her disability in 2007 Los Angeles.The reading will be available to the public and registration is now open HERE (to view at 7pm ET) and HERE (to view at 7pm PT).

Grossi and Marquand have assembled a stellar cast to bring their story to life, incorporating actors from the disabled community who share personal characteristics with their on-screen counterparts. Juliet Perrell will play Izzy. Perrell was diagnosed with a progressive hearing loss at just 11 months old and became a binaural cochlear implant wearer and aural/oral communicator. She will be joined by Emmy and Tony winner Andrea Martin (The Good Fight), who will play Izzy's mother, Emmy nominee Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), David Krumholtz (The Deuce), Emmy nominee Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Joshua Castille (Spring Awakening), Grammy nominee Tristan Mack Wilds, Arturo Luiìs Soria (The Inheritance), Adam Jepsen (Frozen on Broadway), W. Earl Brown (Deadwood), and more.

The title "Oral" references Oral Deaf Education (as opposed to deaf education paths involving Sign Language). Also known as the "Oral Route," Oral Deaf Education is when deaf and Hard of Hearing children are raised to learn to listen and communicate verbally with the help of hearing aids (including Cochlear Implants) and intensive speech therapy. They typically do not use sign language.

"We are so excited to be giving life to Izzy and her community in this way," said Grossi and Marquand. "We have not seen this particular 'type of deafness' played out in-depth before and we hope that this story will be relatable to anyone struggling to 'adult,' regardless of their other characteristics. 'Oral' is meant to serve as a nostalgic time capsule, reflecting on everything that has changed over the past 14 years, while providing a unique perspective on current social and political issues. We can't wait for everyone to see it, and are so grateful to the incredibly talented actors who are joining us!"

"Oral" Synopsis and Pilot Reading Cast:

Inspired by the real life events of writer Alexandra Dean Grossi, the show explores the experiences of a deaf person (Izzy) who has been "mainstreamed" her entire life. Izzy is fully immersed in the hearing world. She tries her best, but is messy and imperfect-just like everyone else her age. Unlike her hearing peers, however, Izzy mishears nearly everything and is constantly caught in a game of Charades in order to interpret the world around her. As an older millennial (this micro-generation has recently been dubbed "xennials"), Izzy navigates a burgeoning (albeit rocky) gig economy, explores a dating world where nobody understands "her kind of deafness," and comes to terms with the fact that participation trophies don't exist. This is a tribute to anyone who has ever felt different or marginalized because they did not (or perhaps could not) fit into the box of what it means to be "normal."

Izzy - Juliet Perrell

Teddy (Izzy's Best and Oldest Friend) - Arturo Luiìs Soria

Sam (Teddy's Boyfriend) - Adam Jepsen

Marcello (Izzy's Father) - W. Earl Brown

Brigitte (Izzy's Mother) - Andrea Martin

Katrina - Abigail Hawk

Cory (Izzy's Building Manager) - Abbi Jacobson

Kevin (Izzy's Former Co-Worker) - Tristan Mack Wilds

Giovanni - Will Brandt

Sarah - Olivia Simmons

Stardancer79 (Izzy's Nemesis) - Joshua Castille

Jerry (Izzy's Boss) - David Krumholtz

Tim - Sean Scofield

Camille - Laura Albert

Bank Teller - Winsome Brown

Receptionist - Christine Evangelista

Mustachioed Customer - Jeff McCarthy

Customer - Will Forte

Armen - Clay Christopher

Circuit City Cashier - Ashley Marquand

Intern - Olivia Roldan

Emily - Deirdre Lorenz

