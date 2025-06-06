Andrea Bocelli to Perform at The Metropolitan Opera House in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will play a one-night-only performance at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City on Sunday, October 5. The event marks a special moment as Bocelli returns to one of the most revered cultural institutions, just ahead of his annual fall tour.

“Returning to the Met is always an emotional experience for me,” shares Maestro Bocelli. “To be able to share some of the most powerful operatic repertoire in such a sacred space is an honor. It is not just a concert, it is a celebration of the music that shaped me.”

The Met is the largest classical music organization in the United States and a global leader in the presentation of grand opera. Each season, the company presents a compelling blend of timeless masterpieces and innovative new works brought to life by the most gifted singers, conductors, composers, and designers of our time. Bocelli’s repertoire will lean into the operatic core of his artistry, featuring beloved arias and classical selections. Bocelli’s return promises an extraordinary performance in an extraordinary and historic setting.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale to the public Wednesday, June 11 at 12PM ET. The pre-sale for Bocelli social followers begins on Monday, June 9 at 12PM ET, followed by the Met Opera patron pre-sale on Tuesday, June 10 at 12PM ET. For more information and tickets, please visit: here.

Meanwhile, tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s Summer and Winter tours are currently on sale. The summer tour, which kicks off next week, will see Bocelli return to New Orleans, Houston, Austin, Denver, and Tulsa, all just before he heads to Napa Valley for his one-of-a-kind June event, A Weekend in Napa. The annual Winter Tour includes 13 shows in major cities across the nation, including Orlando, Atlanta, Greensboro, Dallas, Lexington, Hamilton, Boston, Detroit, Hartford, Miami, and Washington DC, as well as a return to The Madison Square Garden in New York City for two performances. All shows will be conducted by Maestro Steven Mercurio. Tickets are available at here and here.

With over 90 million records sold worldwide, Andrea Bocelli is the most successful classical artist of all time. His unique voice has transcended genres and generations, performing for four U.S. Presidents, Popes, Royal families, and millions of fans across the globe. A multiple award-winning tenor, Bocelli has graced the world’s most prestigious stages, from the Metropolitan Opera to Wembley Stadium, blending opera, pop, and sacred music in a signature style that has made him a cultural phenomenon.

Andrea Bocelli June 2025 U.S. Tour (all tickets currently on sale)

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center *with Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *with Houston Symphony Orchestra

Friday, June 13, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *with Tulsa Symphony

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena *with Colorado Symphony

Andrea Bocelli | A Weekend in Napa Dates (all tickets currently on sale)

Friday, June 20, 2025 - Gala Dinner - Napa Valley, CA

Saturday, June 21, 2025 - Charles Krug Winery - Napa Valley, CA

Sunday, June 22, 2025 - Charles Krug Winery - Napa Valley, CA

Andrea Bocelli Fall & Winter 2025 Tour Dates (all tickets currently on sale)

Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center *With the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena

Sunday, October 12, 2025 - Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Arena *First time in Greensboro. With the Greensboro Symphony

Thursday, December 4, 2025 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena *First performance in Lexington

Sunday, December 7, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 - Hamilton, ON - Hamilton Center *First performance in Hamilton

Thursday, December 11, 2025 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Saturday, December 13, 2025 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

Sunday, December 14, 2025 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

Wednesday, December 17, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *Marking over 25-years of Andrea Bocelli at MSG

Thursday, December 18, 2025 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *Marking over 25-years of Andrea Bocelli at MSG

Sunday, December 21, 2025 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center