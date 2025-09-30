Andrea Bocelli To Release Anniversary Concert Film Feat. Katherine McPhee, Ed Sheeran, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Andrea Bocelli – The Celebration: 30th Anniversary, a new tribute to internationally acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli, will be released on November 14 with numerous guest stars such as Ed SHeeran, Shania Twain, Russell Crowe, David Foster, and Katherine McPhee. This concert event was filmed over three nights in 2024 at the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence), the open-air amphitheater in Bocelli’s hometown of Lajatico, Tuscany.

The release will be available in multiple formats, including 2x Blu-ray, 2x4K UHD, and a 2 DVD and 2 Blu-ray Deluxe Edition packaged in a 40-page collector’s photo book. Featuring two complete shows—The Celebration and 30 Years of Musical Inspiration—the collection features more than 4.5 hours. Pre-orders are available now here.

To mark three decades as a world-renowned performer, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli returned to his Tuscan homeland for a celebration of his musical journey. Bocelli is joined on stage by an 80-piece orchestra, more than 200 musicians, and a host of family, friends, and global stars. The celebration spans his catalog, with special guest appearances from across the worlds of classical, opera, and pop, including Matteo Bocelli, Jon Batiste, Lauren Daigle, Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Brian May, and more.

Andrea Bocelli The Celebration 30th Anniversary is directed by Grammy nominee and Emmy Award winner Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Billie Eilish: Live at the O2). Check out the tracklist below.

Disc 1

Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration

1. O Sole Mio

2. Miserere (feat. Zucchero)

3. Notte E Piscatore (feat. Luciano Pavarotti & Placido Domingo)

4. Musica Proibita (feat. José Carreras)

5. La Boheme / Quartett / Dunque È Proprio Finita (feat. Aida Garifullina, Franco Vassallo & Mariam Batistelli)

6. Funiculi Funicula

7. Fall On Me (feat. Matteo Bocelli)

8. Moon River (feat. Sofia Carson)

9. Perfect Symphony (feat. Ed SHeeran)

10. En Aranjuarez Con Tu Amor (feat. Johnny Depp)

11. Mattinata (feat. Lang Lang)

12. Take This Waltz (feat.Russell Crowe)

13. Amo Soltanto Te (feat. Tiziano Ferro)

14. Besume Mucho (feat. Sofia Vegara)

15. Vivo Per Lei (feat. Giorgia)

16. Can’t Help Falling In Love (feat. David Foster & Katharine McPhee)

17. Amazing Grace (feat. Jon Batiste)

18. Halleluja (feat. Virginia Bocelli)

19. Il Canto Della Terra (feat. Lauren Daigle)

20. Che Sara (feat. Eros Ramazzotti)

21. Rimani Qui (feat. Elisa)

22. You’ll Never Walk Alone (feat. Will Smith)

23. Lei (feat. Laura Pausini)

24. Por Una Cabeza (feat. Christian Nodal)

25. Who Wants To Live Forever (feat. Brian May)

26. From This Moment On (feat. Shania Twain)

27. Nessun Dorma

28. Con Te Partirò

Disc 2

Celebrating Andrea Bocelli: 30 Years of Musical Inspiration

1. O Sole Mio

2. Miserere (feat. Zucchero)

3. Amor Vida De Mi Vida (feat. Amos Bocelli & Placido Domingo)

4. Vicino A Te (feat. Nadine Sierra)

5. The Prayer (feat. David Foster & Celine Dion)

6. Amazing Grace (feat. Jon Batiste)

7. You’ll Never Walk Alone (feat. Will Smith)

8. Ave Maria

9. You Say (feat. Lauren Daigle)

10. Bambina Mia Ricordati (feat. Virginia Bocelli)

11. Fall On Me (feat. Matteo Bocelli)

12. If I Knew (feat. Matteo Bocelli & Sofia Carson)

13. You Raise Me Up (feat. Virginia Bocelli)

14. Honesty (feat. Matteo Bocelli & Amos Bocelli)

15. Halleluja (feat. Virginia Bocelli)

16. Eppure Sentire (un senso di te) (feat. Elisa)

17. Il Canto Della Terra (feat. Lauren Daigle)

18. Nessun Dorma

19. Because We Believe (feat. Brian May)

20. Con Te Partirò (feat. Aida Garifullina)

Bonus Performances:

Je Vieux Vivre (feat. Nadine Sierra)

Invece No (feat. Laura Pisini & Tizanio Ferro)

Bai Moreno (feat. Zucherro)

L’Aurora (feat. Eros Ramazotti)

Oro Nero (feat. Giorgia)

About Andrea Bocelli

With nearly 90 million records sold worldwide and one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry, Andrea Bocelli has sold out arena-sized concert events and performed record-breaking live-streams. Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events, including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with some of the biggest names in pop culture, including Celine Dion, Chris Stapleton, Ed SHeeran, and Shania Twain.