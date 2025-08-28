Ana Gasteyer, Mary Louise Parker, Ethan Slater and More Set for BROADWAY IN BATTERY PARK CITY

Audio brought to you by:

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ana Gasteyer, Mary Louise Parker, Richard Kind, Darlesia Cearcy, Ethan Slater, Tamika Lawrence, and more will take part in Broadway in Battery Park City, a one-night-only concert featuring showtunes celebrating the Big Apple. Part of the reopening of Wagner Park, the concert will take place Saturday September 6, 2025, at 7:30pm at Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Park.

Broadway in Battery Park City is a celebratory evening of songs from Broadway shows that capture the energy, spirit, and vibrancy of NYC and the Broadway community. Directed by Kevin Cahoon (Shucked), with music direction by Alex “Goldie” Golden (The Notebook), the evening will be hosted by Jeff Hiller (“Somebody Somewhere”) and Rachel Dratch (“Saturday Night Live”). Lighting design is by Kevin Adams (Swept Away) with space design by Jason Sherwood (Drag: The Musical).