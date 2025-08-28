Ana Gasteyer, Mary Louise Parker, Ethan Slater and More Set for BROADWAY IN BATTERY PARK CITY

Tony Yazbeck, Katie Finneran and more will take part.
Ana Gasteyer, Mary Louise Parker, Richard Kind, Darlesia Cearcy, Ethan Slater, Tamika Lawrence, and more will take part in Broadway in Battery Park City, a one-night-only concert featuring showtunes celebrating the Big Apple. Part of the reopening of Wagner Park, the concert will take place Saturday September 6, 2025, at 7:30pm at Robert F. Wagner, Jr. Park.
Broadway in Battery Park City is a celebratory evening of songs from Broadway shows that capture the energy, spirit, and vibrancy of NYC and the Broadway community. Directed by Kevin Cahoon (Shucked), with music direction by Alex “Goldie” Golden (The Notebook), the evening will be hosted by Jeff Hiller (“Somebody Somewhere”) and Rachel Dratch (“Saturday Night Live”). Lighting design is by Kevin Adams (Swept Away) with space design by Jason Sherwood (Drag: The Musical).
Broadway in Battery Park City will feature performances by Richard Kind (“Only Murders in the Building”), Mary Louise Parker (How I Learned to Drive), Ethan Slater (Wicked), Adam Kantor (The Band’s Visit), Tamika Lawrence(The Heart of Rock and Roll), Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset), Katie Finneran (Promises, Promises), Hunter Parrish (“The Other Black Girl”), Darlesia Cearcy (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical), John Clay III(Ragtime), Nathan Salstone (Sweeney Todd), John Yi (The Imaginary Invalid), Aubrey Matalon (SIX), Terrence Williams Jr. (Titanique), and more.
