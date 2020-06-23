Americans for the Arts Conference Shares Staggering Impact on Industry

Americans for the Arts is hosting its first-ever virtual Annual Convention and Public Art & Civic Design Conference, which will take place today through June 25, 2020. Through more than 40 sessions, participants gather to better understand how the arts field is responding to the COVID-19 crisis, how the field can move toward recovery, and the role of the arts in healing during and after crises.

Today, Americans for the Arts' own Randy Cohen spoke about talking points for centering the arts in recovery. As cities face historic budget shortfalls in the wake of COVID-19, local arts agencies are increasingly under threat. This lively session will fill your arts advocacy quiver with 10 case-making arrows to ensure a vital presence for your arts agency. What kind of impact has the health crisis had on the industry? Non-profits have lost $6.7B and 62% of arts and creative workers are fully unemployed.

#COVID19 has had a devastating impact on every aspect of life. Here are some of the toughest data points that show how the arts & culture field is struggling to make it through the pandemic. #AFTACON pic.twitter.com/wP4tSMpenU - AmericansForTheArts (@Americans4Arts) June 23, 2020

"For over 50 years we have convened in person, but like most other convenings across the world, the Convention must transform itself for safety. As people across the country seek ways to connect and find hope, bringing the arts to communities is more important than ever," said Robert L. Lynch, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts. "Our program hopes to inspire and energize attendees, provide opportunity for dialogue and conversation, and help deliver attendees back into their core work with new tools for navigating what is to come. It is a very difficult time, but it is also a time of opportunity and inspiration, and I look forward to convening hundreds of arts leaders for these vital discussions."

Americans for the Arts is the leading nonprofit organization for advancing the arts and arts education in America. With offices in Washington, D.C. and New York City, it has a record of 60 years of service. Americans for the Arts is dedicated to representing and serving local communities and creating opportunities for every American to participate in and appreciate all forms of the arts. Additional information is available at www.AmericansForTheArts.org.

