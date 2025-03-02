American Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas Makes Public Return of Brain Tumor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On February 24, 2025, American conductor and pianist Michael Tilson Thomas took to Facebook to say that his brain tumor has returned. The news comes three and a half years after the diagnosis.

"My doctors have informed me that the tumor has returned," Thomas writes in the post, "We continue to work with the superb group at the UCSF Brain Tumor Center. There are treatment options, but the odds are uncertain."

Within the Facebook post, Thomas says that his public appearances will begin to minimize, an reflects on his recent projects. "During the past year, I had the opportunity to come full circle with musicians and orchestras I hold most dear. My work with the London Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic was very special."