American Classical Orchestra Will Host Salon Concert: Rococo Repast

Salon Concert: Rococo Repast will take place on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, with a reception at 6 PM and concert at 7 PM, at Metropolitan Club, 1 E. 60th Street. The concert will be performed by American Classical Orchestra Members Thomas Crawford, Founder and Artistic Director, Emi Ferguson, flauto traverso, David Dickey, oboe, Aisslinn Nosky, violin, Myron Lutzke, cello.

Programme:

Michael Haydn: String Quintet in C Major, MH 187

Johann Christian Bach: Quintet in D Major, Op. 22

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A Major, K. 298

Completed in 1891 and described as a "Marble Palace" by The New York Times, the Metropolitan Club is one of the City's most exclusive private clubs, offering the perfect setting for an intimate evening of Rococo music. During a brief period in art history from the 1730's to 1760's, characterized by a shift away from dense Baroque textures and toward a simpler presentation, composers wanted to write music that was lighter and sent a more immediate message. In addition to the high-spirited String Quintet in C Major by Michael Haydn, the youngest brother of Joseph Haydn; and the popular Quintet in D Major with winds by Johann Christian Bach, the youngest son of Johann Sebastian Bach; the program also offers Flute Quartet No. 4 in A Major, his final work for flute quartet. Although Mozart would evolve beyond the Rococo approach to become a towering figure of Classical style, in his early life, he was influenced by Rococo composers, a style clearly reflected in his Flute Quartet.

Tickets, priced at $125 with limited availability; ACO Patron Subscribers are guaranteed a seat.