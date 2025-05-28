American Ballet Theatre Reveals Initial 2025 Summer Season Casting

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting for the first two weeks of American Ballet Theatre's 2025 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House has been announced by Artistic Director Susan Jaffe.

The Summer season will open on Tuesday, June 10 with Swan Lake, led by Isabella Boylston as Odette/Odile, Daniel Camargo as Prince Siegfried, and Jose Sebastian as von Rothbart. Michael de la Nuez will dance the role of Prince Siegfried for the first time at the evening performance on Saturday, June 14. Celebrating 25 years since its World Premiere, this production of Swan Lake is choreographed by Kevin Mckenzie after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov and features music by Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky, scenery and costumes by Zack Brown, and lighting by Duane Schuler.

Wayne McGregor's Woolf Works will return to the Metropolitan Opera House for five performances beginning Tuesday, June 17, led by Devon Teuscher and James Whiteside. Cassandra Trenary will lead the ballet for the first time at the matinee on Wednesday, June 18. Woolf Works features choreography by Wayne McGregor and music by Max Richter; with set design by Ciguë (“I now, I then”), We Not I (“Becomings”), and Wayne McGregor (“Tuesday”); costume design by Moritz Junge; lighting design by Lucy Carter; film design by Ravi Deepres; make-up design by Kabuki; and dramaturgy by Uzma Hameed. Woolf Works received its ABT Premiere on April 11, 2024, at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, California.

The season's first performances of Giselle will take place on Saturday, June 21, with Christine Shevchenko (Giselle), Calvin Royal III (Albrecht), and Fangqi Li (Myrta) leading the matinee performance. Guest Artist Olga Smirnova, principal dancer with Dutch National Ballet, will dance the role of Giselle for the first time with ABT at the evening performance on June 21 opposite Daniel Camargo as Albrecht. Staged by Kevin Mckenzie with choreography after Jean Coralli, Jules Perrot, and Marius Petipa, Giselle is set to music by Adolphe Adam, orchestrated by John Lanchbery, with scenery by Gianni Quaranta, costumes by Anna Anni, and lighting by Jennifer Tipton. The current staging is by McKenzie, using the Quaranta and Anni designs.

Tickets for American Ballet Theatre's 2025 Summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House begin at $30 and are available online, at the Met box office, or by phone at 212-362-6000. The Metropolitan Opera House is located on Broadway and 64th street in New York City. For more information, visit ABT's website at www.abt.org.

Complete casting follows.

*All casting, programming, and pricing are subject to change.

