American Ballet Theatre Reveals Dancer Promotions

Sierra Armstrong, Takumi Miyake, and Jose Sebastian have been promoted to the rank of Soloist with American Ballet Theatre. The promotions, effective September 1, 2025, were announced today by ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe.



“These three artists have each made significant contributions to the Company and demonstrated exceptional growth, artistry, and dedication,” said Jaffe. “I am proud to recognize their achievements with these well-deserved promotions.”



Sierra Armstrong

raised in Advance, North Carolina, began dancing at age five in Winston-Salem. In 2006, she was invited to join the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) Preparatory Program and continued her training through the UNCSA High School Program under the direction of Susan Jaffe. She attended summer intensives at American Ballet Theatre, School of American Ballet, Houston Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, and Cary Ballet Conservatory. A finalist at the 2015 Prix de Lausanne, Armstrong was awarded a full scholarship to the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. She joined ABT Studio Company in January 2016, became an apprentice with the main Company in November 2017, and joined the corps de ballet in June 2018. Her repertoire includes the Queen of the Dryads in Don Quixote, the peasant pas de deux, Moyna, and Zulma in Giselle, a Shade in The Kingdom of the Shades, one of the Nutcracker’s Sisters and the Spanish Dance in Alexei Ratmansky’s The Nutcracker, the pas de trois, a big swan, and the Polish Princess in Swan Lake, Diana and Terpsichore in Sylvia, Young Clarissa and “Becomings” in Wayne McGregor’s Woolf Works, and roles in Deuce Coupe, In the Upper Room, and New American Romance. She created leading roles in City of Women and Overlook and featured roles in Collage & Creed and Mercurial Son.



“Sierra has earned her place as a Soloist through her consistent and strong performances that are not only technically challenging but also require presence and artistry, which she delivers with ease and joy,” said Jaffe.



Takumi Miyake

was born in Kagawa, Japan, and began his ballet training at age three with his grandmother and mother. He has won first place in numerous national competitions in Japan and, in 2017, received first place at the Youth America Grand Prix along with a full scholarship to The Royal Ballet School. He trained in London from 2017 to 2022 and was awarded The London Ballet Circle Dame Ninette Award as the most outstanding male graduate in 2022. In 2023, he performed the Flames of Paris pas de deux as part of Natalia Osipova’s Force of Nature gala at New York City Center and partnered Maria Khoreva in the Le Corsaire pas de trois at the Nervi International Dance Festival in Italy. Miyake joined ABT Studio Company in September 2022, became an apprentice with the main Company in November 2023, and joined the corps de ballet in July 2024. His repertoire includes the Ever Watcher in Crime and Punishment, the peasant pas de deux in Giselle, Harlequin and the Chinese Dance in Alexei Ratmansky’s The Nutcracker, Benno and the Neapolitan Dance in Swan Lake, the Clown in The Winter’s Tale, Eros and a Goat in Sylvia, a leading role in Études, and a featured role in In the Upper Room.



“Takumi has a rare talent that is undeniable,” said Jaffe. “His performances have been consistent and exciting, and he seems totally in his element when onstage.”



Jose Sebastian

a native of New York City, began his training at age eight at the School of American Ballet, continuing there for nearly a decade. He received additional instruction at Studio Maestro and studied privately with Fabrice Herrault and Olga Kostritzky. He joined ABT Studio Company in September 2006, became an apprentice with the main Company in January 2009, and joined the corps de ballet in 2010. Sebastian’s extensive repertoire includes Depuis le Jour, the peasant pas de deux in Giselle, Persian Man in The Golden Cockerel, Jose in Like Water for Chocolate, the Spanish Dance in Alexei Ratmansky’s The Nutcracker, Paris in Romeo and Juliet, a Fairy Cavalier and the English Prince in Ratmansky’s The Sleeping Beauty, von Rothbart and the Spanish Dance in Swan Lake, Orion and Jaseion in Sylvia, Steve in Touché, Prince Cocoa in Whipped Cream, Antigonus in The Winter’s Tale, “Becomings” in Wayne McGregor’s Woolf Works, leading roles in AFTERITE, Serenade after Plato’s Symposium, Thirteen Diversions, and A Time There Was, and featured roles in Company B, Deuce Coupe, Dream within a Dream (deferred), La Follia Variations, Private Light, Raymonda Divertissements, Sinfonietta, and Songs of Bukovina. In 2020, Sebastian was appointed director of ABT Incubator, the Company’s choreographic workshop supporting the development of new work.



“Jose has brought great gravitas to his roles,” said Jaffe. “He is a long-time Company member who has earned his place as a Soloist through consistency, experience, and strong performances of his characters.”