America Ferrera Will Narrate IN THE HEIGHTS: FINDING HOME Audiobook

Award-winning actor, director and producer America Ferrera will join authors Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes, and Jeremy McCarter in narrating the upcoming audiobook for IN THE HEIGHTS: Finding Home. The audiobook will be published by Penguin Random House Audio along with the Random House hardcover and ebook on June 15, 2021.

IN THE HEIGHTS: Finding Home is an extraordinary inside look at Miranda's breakout Broadway debut and soon to be Hollywood blockbuster. The eagerly awaited follow-up to the #1 New York Times bestseller Hamilton: The Revolution reunites Miranda with co-author Jeremy McCarter, and Quiara Alegría Hudes, the Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist of the Broadway musical and screenwriter of the film. Together they do more than trace the making of an unlikely Broadway smash and a major motion picture: They give readers an intimate look at the decades-long creative life of In the Heights.

Ferrera says of her participation in the audiobook:

"As a longtime fan of In the Heights, I am so honored and excited to be a part of this project. I saw it on Broadway three times and I'll never forget what it felt like to see something so wholly original and reflective of my life! I'm so grateful to all of the creative people who have brought In The Heights to life."

The musical In the Heights won four Tony Awards and became an international hit, delighting audiences around the world. For the soon to be released film version, director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) brought the story home, filming its spectacular dance numbers on location in Washington Heights.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski