Amber Iman to Star in HELLO, DOLLY! at Arkansas Rep

Arkansas Repertory Theatre will present an all-star roster of acclaimed Broadway talent in a new concert production of the classic Broadway musical, Hello, Dolly!. The award-winning cast of Broadway veterans will perform Jerry Herman's classic score alongside the lush sounds of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

Performances will be held August 22-24 at the Robinson Center in Little Rock.

"My passion for music and great musical theatre is what led to this unique collaboration with the symphony," said Interim Artistic Director Ken-Matt Martin. "I'm so excited to honor the legacy of the former Pearl Bailey-led, all-Black Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! with this incredible cast."

The production will star 2024 Tony Award-nominee, Amber Iman, as "Dolly," fresh from her triumphant turn as "Rafaela" in Lempicka on Broadway. Iman's other credits include Shuffle Along and Soul Doctor on Broadway, as well as "Peggy" in the 1st National Tour of Hamilton, along with roles at the Kennedy Center, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Arena Stage, Huntington Theatre Company, and New York Theatre Workshop. Television credits include HBO's "High Maintenance".

"You need an Icon to play an iconic role. I'm so excited to have Amber Iman as Dolly," added Martin. "Amber is a singular performer and to see her follow in the footsteps of Pearl Bailey in this role is going to be a true treat."

Additional cast includes Reggie D. White as "Horace" (The Inheritance on Broadway), Parris Lewis ("Tina" in the 1st National Tour of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) as "Irene," Denise Manning (Drama Desk Award-nominee) as "Minnie Fay," Colin Carswell (world premiere of Long Way Down) as "Cornelius," and Tyrese Shawn Avery (world premiere of Long Way Down) as "Barnaby." Co-stars include Arkansas Artists Frederick Webb as "Ambrose" and Bijoux as "Ermengarde". The ensemble will feature Tawanna Campbell, Nick Farr, Portia S. Jones, Dariane LyJoi, Mull, Quinton Sanders, Satia Spencer, Kristen Phantazia Smith, and Taijee.

Hello, Dolly! is golden-age musical theatre at its finest. Boisterous and charming from start to finish, it follows the romantic and comedic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, a turn-of-the-century matchmaker forging her own path in a world that constantly underestimates her. Based on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder, Hello, Dolly! includes iconic music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart.

The production will be directed by Martin, and conducted by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's Associate Conductor, Valery Saul. The creative team includes costume design by Little Rock native Celeste Jennings; lighting design by Levi J. Wilkins; Victor Musoni as Choreographer; and sound design by Luke Mitchell. Luisa Ann Torres will be the Production Stage Manager.

Performances run August 22-24, 2024, with showtimes at 7pm on Thursday, 8pm on Friday and 2pm on Saturday. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405.