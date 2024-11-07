Ambassador Cruise Line Launches Contest For Plays to Be Produced on Their Ships

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ambassador Cruise Line and the PEEL Entertainment Group are launching the Ambassador Peel Playwriting Challenge 2025, seeking unseen new work to produce on their ships as part of our Theatre@Sea program.

The competition will open for entries on 15th January 2025. Entries that make the shortlist will be eligible for a scripted reading onboard the Ambassador Ambition.

The winning play will be produced on the Ambassador ship The Ambition in 2026 for a season. The winning entrant will be awarded £6000. The winner will be gifted a free cruise for two people.

Theatre@Sea states on their website, "Over the past two years we have staged a wide range of plays onboard both ships to a great reception from our cruise passengers. Our theatre productions have ranged from thrillers and dramas, comedies, and modern adaptations of classics.

We engage a range of experienced specialist writers and directors who have made outstanding new work. Alongside our onstage productions we also produce ‘live interpretation’ pop up vignettes, which provide informative and entertaining pieces for the benefit of guest throughout the whole ship."