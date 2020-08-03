Amazon Studios Picks Up Lady Macbeth Young Adult Musical, Produced by Channing Tatum and Others

S.J. Inwards will pen the project, that will be directed by John McPhail.

Amazon Studios is working on an upcoming, currently untitled Lady Macbeth young adult musical, that will be produced by Scooter Braun and Channing Tatum, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Among the other producers are Scott Manson and James Shin through SB Projects, along with Tatum's partners Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets via Free Association.

The plot details have yet to be released, but it will center on a teenage girl who "grapples with her own morality as she contends with the dreadful consequences of her ambition."

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.

