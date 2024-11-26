Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes In Motion to Offer Youth Classes In Downtown Manhattan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion has revealed its Youth Programming at their NEW HOME in downtown Manhattan! The new Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio is home for both our professional company Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre as well as for Notes in Motion dance education programs.

Class offerings available for young dancers from ages 3 to 12 years old. Registration inquiries, please email: ashley@amandaselwyndance.org. https://amandaselwyndance.org/studio/calendar/.

OPEN HOUSE: Saturday, January 4, 2025 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Meet our teaching artists, see the beautiful studio spaces, and get a sample of class activities before registering for your first class. No advance registration required!

Youth Programming

Dates: January 7, 2025 - April 8, 2025 (Off week of February 18) (Performances week of April 7)

$1,300 - 13 week session

Saturday Youth Series

Our studio youth programs are an extension of the dynamic in-school arts education program, Notes in Motion Dance Theatre. These programs teach both technical and creative dance skills with a focus on inclusivity, self-expression, and personal growth. In all styles and at all levels, young dancers build foundational skills while developing key skills such as teamwork, leadership, self expression, and resilience. Through structured warm-up/skill building, creative expression/improvisation exercises, and choreography, students learn to express themselves with confidence. Our goal is to provide a nurturing environment where every child can discover joy in dance, creativity in collaboration, and freedom in self-expression.

Creative Movement and Pre-Ballet (Ages 3-4) 9-9:45 a.m.

Our Creative Movement and Pre-Ballet class for young children introduces students to the foundations of ballet in a fun, imaginative, and age-appropriate way. This class focuses on developing motor skills, musicality, and basic ballet movements through playful activities and structured exercises designed for 3 and 4 year-olds. Children will explore movement, rhythm, and coordination, building body awareness and control while learning fundamental ballet steps and positions. The class emphasizes creativity and expression, encouraging each child to discover their unique way of moving. Through repeated exercises, interactive games, and engaging music, students gain confidence, focus, and a love for dance. Our goal is to provide a positive, nurturing environment where young dancers can develop foundational technical skills and explore the joy of self-expression through movement. No prior dance experience is required.

Modern Fundamentals (Ages 5-8) 10-11 a.m.

Our Modern Dance Fundamentals class introduces young dancers to the basics of modern dance through age-appropriate, engaging exercises that blend technique and creativity. Designed for children ages 5 to 8, this class focuses on building strength, flexibility, and body awareness while encouraging individual expression and creativity. Students will learn foundational modern dance techniques, including floor work, memorizing sequences, and the fundamentals of improvisation, in a playful and supportive setting. Through dynamic movements, music, and storytelling, dancers will explore concepts like rhythm, shape, and space. This class nurtures confidence, coordination, and a love for movement, encouraging each child to express themselves while building essential dance skills. No prior dance experience is necessary, just a curiosity and excitement to move!

Jazz Dance (Ages 7-10) 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Our Jazz Dance class for ages 7-10 introduces young dancers to the lively world of jazz, combining technical skill-building with energetic, expressive movement. This class focuses on fundamental jazz techniques like kicks, turns, and isolations, all while encouraging each child's unique style and creativity. Students will learn basic jazz steps and sequences, developing coordination, flexibility, and rhythm through upbeat music and fun choreography. In a positive, engaging environment, dancers will explore elements of jazz such as timing, dynamics, and musicality, helping them gain confidence and stage presence. This class is perfect for children eager to move with energy and style. No prior dance experience is required-just an enthusiasm to dance and express themselves!

After-School Dance Club (Ages 7-12)

Tuesdays - Hip Hop 3-4 p.m.

Our After-School Hip Hop Dance class gives students ages 7-12 a fun, high-energy introduction to the fundamentals of hip hop. This class blends technical skills with freestyle movement, helping young dancers build confidence and develop their own style in a supportive environment. Students will learn basic hip hop techniques, including grooves, footwork, and isolations, while exploring rhythm, musicality, and personal expression. Through exciting choreography and age-appropriate music, dancers will develop coordination, strength, and body control, with plenty of room for creativity and improvisation. This class is perfect for young dancers who want to express themselves, get active, and have fun with friends. No previous experience is necessary-just a love for movement and music!

Tuesdays - Modern/Jazz 4-5 p.m.

After-School Modern/Jazz Dance Class (Ages 7-12)

Our After-School Modern/Jazz Dance class introduces students ages 7-12 to a dynamic blend of modern and jazz dance styles, focusing on technical skill development and creative exploration. This class covers the fundamentals of both styles, helping young dancers build strength, coordination, and body awareness in a fun, encouraging environment.

Students will learn core techniques, including jazz turns, isolations, modern floor work, and expressive sequences. Through age-appropriate choreography and creative exercises, dancers will explore musicality, rhythm, and self-expression, developing confidence and their own unique style. Ideal for students who love to move and create, this class requires no prior dance experience-just an eagerness to learn, express, and have fun!

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul. Our education program, Notes in Motion, brings inclusive dance programs to the NYC Public Schools in styles including modern, ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, Latin, African, and more. Programs are united by our singular approach to dance education, The Movement Exchange Method, which combines technical instruction with creative skill-building and collaborative learning. We aim to provide access to the art form of dance to inspire the next generation of dance appreciators.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 130 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has tours to festivals, presents open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.