Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Present Studio Sips & Steps

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present Studio Sips & Steps on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 7PM at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio.

​Join the artists of Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre for an intimate evening to get to know the artists and artistry of Notes in Motion/Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre. Wander through a moving exhibition of performances previewing developing evening-length work Exposed in various spaces throughout the 6,000 sq. foot studio. Each audience member will create their own experience as they move from location to location through the space. Performance will include wine and nibbles as well as participatory dance activities with Teaching Artists from our dance education program, Notes in Motion, bringing inclusive dance throughout NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here. The ticket price covers drinks and snacks and supports Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre's work on the stage, in the classroom, and in the studio.

The Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, they present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Notes in Motion, a vendor of NYC Department of Education, offers inclusive in-school, after-school, and community programs that teach dance styles including ballet, modern, jazz, African dance, Latin dance, hip hop, tap, musical theater, and more. Dance programs combine technical skill-based instruction with creative expression and foster self-discovery, risk-taking, and individual leadership, and are united by Amanda Selwyn Dance Company's singular approach to dance education, The Movement Exchange Method, which combines technical instruction with creative skill-building and collaborative learning. Notes in Motion aims to provide access to the art form of dance to inspire the next generation of dance appreciators. In the last three years, the dance education programs have grown from 87 programs and 45 school partners per year to 163 programs and 75 school partners. This year, Notes in Motion brought dance to 21,000 students and delivered 4,400 program sessions throughout NYC. Programs directly benefit underserved communities who have historically faced a lack of arts education.

Amanda Selwyn (Artistic Director/Choreographer) founded Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion in 2000 and in 26 seasons, has directed over 130 productions, developed a network of artists, and created Notes in Motion's dance education program. Amanda recently taught workshops and residencies at Peridance Hofstra University, NYU, SUNY New Paltz, BMCC, Baruch, New Women, NY, the NY Gender Conference, and Temple University. Her work has been presented twice on Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out, at Tribeca PAC, American Dance Guild Festival, DUMBO Dance Festival, APAP, COOL NY, Wassaic Dance, WestFest, Movement Research, Dixon Place, NYU's Women and Theater conference, Dance Teacher Summit, and Pushing Progress. Amanda led workshops at 3 Face to Face conferences. Grants: NYSCA, Harkness Foundation, Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, Hyde and Watson Foundation, Friars Foundation, Dizzy Feet Foundation, Bronx Arts Council, DCLA, NYC Council, Manhattan Borough President, Met Life, City National Bank, Credit Suisse, and Bossak/Heilbron Foundation. Amanda participated in the Choreographer's Lab program at Jacob's Pillow. She has a 500-hour yoga teacher's certification and teaches yoga privately and at Crunch Gym. She holds a Master's degree from NYU Tisch and a B.S. from Northwestern University, with a focus on theatre, women's studies, and dance.