Amanda Kloots Shares Update on Nick Cordero's Health and Celebrates Their First In-Person Visit
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero, as well as the good news that she is finally able to have in-person visits with him at the hospital.
This afternoon on her Instagram story, she shared a positive update on his blood pressure after asking for prayers earlier in the month.
"Do you guys want to know some good news, and the power of prayer?" Kloots said, "Yesterday, Nick's blood pressure in the morning, his medicine was at 32 mcg, now it's at 3."
She also shared a shot of her ICU visitation confirmation and her visitor's badge with the caption, "Guess where I'm heading!!!" She added a shot of the exterior of the hospital with the caption, "Everyday."
Earlier in the week she went into detail about Nick's physical condition, sharing that the actor has lost 65 pounds and that "he's so weak that he still can't move and his muscles are definitely atrophying."
She continues, "This is really hard because what Nick has lost is muscle. His muscles are just atrophied. You can't really gain your muscle back until you can move, so they have him on some high protein and high calorie food, but he's gotta move."
Kloots also shared a sweet photo of the couple's clasped hands during their first in-person reunion.
I will fight I will fight for you I always do until my heart Is black and blue a?? And I will stay I will stay with you We'll make it to the other side Like lovers do a?? I'll reach my hands out in the dark And wait for yours to interlock I'll wait for you I'll wait for you a?? 'Cause I'm not givin' up I'm not givin' up, givin' up No not yet Even when I'm down to my last breath Even when they say there's nothin' left So don't give up on... a?? I'm not givin' up I'm not givin' up, givin' up No not me Even when nobody else believes I'm not goin' down that easily So don't give up on me #day79 @andygrammer lyrics to "Don't Give Up On Me"
A post shared by AK! a??i?? (@amandakloots) on Jun 19, 2020 at 12:53pm PDT
A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $550,000. If you can donate, please do so here.
Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).
