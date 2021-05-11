Amanda Gorman, Amanda Nguyen, and Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett Announced As Ms. Foundation 2021 Gloria Award Honorees

Today, the Ms. Foundation for Women announced it will host The 33rd Gloria Awards: A Salute to Women of Vision, on Thursday, May 20th, 2021 at 8PM ET / 5PM PT. The event pays tribute to the remarkable achievements of those whose courage and leadership move us toward our shared vision of a just and inclusive democracy.

The 60-minute livestream will bring together supporters, activists and influencers and serve as an opportunity to build women's power, connect with the feminist community and hear remarks Ms. Foundation President and CEO Teresa C. Younger, Founding Mothers Patricia Carbine, Letty Cottin-Pogrebin, Gloria Steinem, Marlo Thomas and more, with a special musical performance by Joy Oladokun.

Championing the theme "JOY UNMUTED," Ms. Foundation for Women plans to go all out with jubilation, not only as a much needed release after this very intense year, but as a symbol that no matter what, we will rise in collective joy as we speak to power.

This year, Ms. Foundation for Women will honor:

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett with the Marie C. Wilson Emerging Leader Award, which honors trailblazing feminist leaders who amplify their voice and enact positive change by paving the way for generations to come. Dr Corbett is an immunologist who developed the Moderna Vaccine and spends her weekends educating marginalized communities about vaccine safety and efficacy in an effort to ease health disparities.

Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Amanda Nguyen, with the Woman of Vision Award for her work not only as CEO and founder of Rise, a civil rights accelerator that empowers everyday citizens to pen their own rights into existence, but for her outspoken candor regarding Anti-Asian Racism and attacks against the AAPI communities. Actor Kelly Marie Tran will present this award.

Poet and Changemaker Amanda Gorman, with the Free to Be You and Me Award which honors young activists enacting change and leading the way for future generations. Her unbridled passion for poetry and the written word has cemented much-needed messages of power, agency, and hope across generations. Ms. Foundation's Founding Mother, Marlo Thomas will present this award.

Each year the Ms. Foundation honors grassroots leaders, influencers and philanthropists who have made an indelible impact on the gender justice movement at the local, state, and national levels who will also participate in the virtual event. This year, Ms. Foundation for Women celebrates grantee partners: Marissa Nuncio, Director of The Garment Worker Center and Laura Jiménez, Executive Director for California Latinas for Reproductive Justice.

The Gloria Awards is the Ms. Foundation for Women's largest annual fundraising event, honoring women who ignite policy and culture change. For over three decades, the Gloria Awards have honored leading feminist advocates, activists, and thought-leaders working for gender and racial equity. Named in honor of renowned feminist activist, writer and Ms. Foundation co-founder Gloria Steinem, who annually participates in the event, the 2021 Gloria Awards will be an online production for the second time in its 33-year history. Remarks will be pre-recorded for this event.

"We are thrilled to host The 33rd Gloria Awards: A Salute to Women of Vision to commemorate these amazing women and their contributions to society," said Teresa C. Younger, President and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women. "We selected this year's theme - JOY UNMUTED - because joy is an act of resistance and through jubilant music, inspirational messages and powerful moments of sisterhood, we emerge triumphant after the past year of strife and challenges. The Ms. Foundation is saluting and celebrating these trail-blazing honorees and visionary women, and raising critical funds for our grantee partners who continue to build safe, just and bright futures for all."

The Ms. Foundation is calling on all feminists to join the via livestream at wov2021.forwomen.org and unmute their joy on socials using #JOYUNMUTED.