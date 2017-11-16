AmEx Pre-Sale Now Underway for LOBBY HERO at Second Stage

Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, Artistic Director, Casey Reitz, Executive Director) will inaugurate its Broadway home, The Hayes Theater, with the Broadway premiere of KENNETH LONERGAN's Lobby Hero, directed by TRIP CULLMAN and starring MICHAEL CERA, CHRIS EVANS, BRIAN TYREE HENRY, and BEL POWLEY.

LOBBY HERO will begin previews on Thursday, March 1 at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) and will officially open on Monday, March 26.

An American Express presale for Lobby Hero is underway through November 29 at 9:59am, followed by an Audience Rewards presale beginning November 29 at 10am through December 12 at 9:59am.

What happens when emotions come in conflict with principles, and how do choices under pressure define who we really are? The lobby of a Manhattan apartment building is much more than a waiting area for four New Yorkers involved in a murder investigation. It's a testing ground for what happens when personal and professional personas find themselves at odds. A young security guard with big ambitions clashes with his stern boss, an intense rookie cop and her unpredictable partner in Lobby Hero, the acclaimed play from the 2017 Oscar-winning writer of Manchester by the Sea.

LOBBY HERO will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Darron L West and casting by Telsey + Company.

Season subscriptions, including Second Stage's Broadway and off-Broadway productions, are currently available, starting at $295. To purchase or for more information, visit 2ST.com or call the Second Stage Box Office at 212-246-4422.

Tickets for Lobby Hero will be available to the general public on December 13 through Telecharge.com or 212 239-6200.

