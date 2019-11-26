Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's New York City Center Season Kicks Off December 4

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater kicks off its five-week holiday season with a one-night only gala benefit on Wednesday, December 4 at 7pm, complete with an exceptional performance at New York City Center and dinner-party at the Hilton New York Grand Ballroom. The gala honors Philanthropist Elaine Wynn & The Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation for their generous contributions which have supported the creation of new works as well as the Elaine Wynn & Family Education Wing, which in 2017 added three floors - featuring four dance studios and two classrooms - to The Joan Weill Center for Dance, New York's largest building dedicated to dance. The event's co-chairs are Emily & Len Blavatnik, Paulette Mullings Bradnock & Howard Bradnock, Mellody Hobson & George Lucas, Daria L & Eric J. Wallach and Joan & Sandy Weill.

This gala features a one-night-only performance of two Merce Cunningham Centennial Solos that were part of this year's 100th anniversary celebration of his birth - marking the first time this landmark choreographer's work will be seen on the Ailey stage - as well as a special excerpt of Artistic Director Robert Battle's Channels to honor and memorialize opera great Jessye Norman, set to her recorded performance of a Johannes Brahms lied - a 19th-century German art song - and culminates with Alvin Ailey's masterpiece Revelations, performed with live music.

Following the performance, prominent figures in the worlds of entertainment, business, philanthropy, and politics will join Artistic Director Robert Battle and Company dancers at the gala for dinner and dancing. Expected guests include Jillian Hervey (Lion Babe), André Holland, Sunny Hostin, Judith Jamison, Carmen de Lavallade, Ryan Jamaal Swain and Susan L. Taylor. Proceeds support the creation of new works, scholarships to The Ailey School, and Ailey's educational programs for young people. Click here for the full Opening Night Gala Benefit press release.

On Friday, December 6th Ailey reveals the world premiere of celebrated choreographer Donald Byrd's Greenwood. Drawing on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre as a main source for this powerful ensemble work, Greenwood uses dance to navigate through one of the worst incidents of racial violence in US history and explore the story through different lenses of those who were affected. A TONY nominee, Bessie Award-winner and 2019 Doris Duke Artist Award recipient, Byrd is an "unabashed eclectic" known for his creation of compelling characters and exploring complex societal issues through dance.

Performance Dates: Dec. 6 eve, 7 eve, 8 mat, 20 eve, 28 eve, 31 eve, Jan. 4

On Thursday, December 5th at 7:30pm, the Ailey organization hosts Young New York Night, featuring $29 tickets for every seat in the house for patrons between the ages of 21-35. The performance includes Alvin Ailey's Cry, Judith Jamison's Divining, Ronald K. Brown's The Call, and culminates with Alvin Ailey's timeless masterpiece Revelations; introducing many of the young people in attendance to his work for the first time. This evening launches the return of Ailey's Young New York initiative, which engages new audiences with special ticket pricing and continues throughout the season with a 50% discount on up to six tickets ($75 or more) for any performance during Ailey's 2019 New York City Center engagement.

For four performances only, Alvin Ailey's beloved Revelations will be performed with a live singers and musicians.

Performance Dates: Dec. 4 eve, 6 eve, 7 mat and eve

On Saturday afternoons, bring the whole family to enjoy the performance and stay afterwards for a free Q&A with the acclaimed Ailey dancers in the theater.

Performance Dates: Dec. 7 mat, 14 mat, 21 mat, 28 mat, Jan. 4 mat





