Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Launches 2025 Season Under New Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will usher in a new era when it launches its 2025 holiday season under the artistic leadership of Alicia Graf Mack.

The five-week engagement, running December 3–January 4 at New York City Center, will highlight new voices, returning choreographers, and cornerstone works that shape the company’s identity. The season will open on Wednesday, December 3, with a performance followed by the company’s annual gala.

The 2025 New York City Center season will feature world premieres by Maija García, Fredrick Earl Mosley, Matthew Neenan, Jamar Roberts, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Samantha Figgins, and Chalvar Monteiro. In addition to a company premiere of Medhi Walerski’s Blink of an Eye and a new production of Judith Jamison’s duet A Case of You, the engagement will include repertory classics such as Alvin Ailey’s Revelations, which will be performed to live music during opening weekend. Tickets for the season start at $45 (fees included) and are available through New York City Center’s box office, Customer Care at 212-581-1212, ailey.org, or nycitycenter.org.

As part of the season launch, AILEY will hold its Opening Night Gala on December 3, honoring Daria L. Wallach, chair of the AILEY Board of Trustees. Honorary Chairs will include Colman Domingo and Ciara, with the one-night-only program to feature live music from GRAMMY winners Melissa White and Samara Joy. Proceeds from the event will support the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation, including new work development, student scholarships at The Ailey School, and educational initiatives for young audiences.

The 2025 Opening Night Gala Honorary Committee is chaired by Ciara and Colman Domingo and includes Council Member Gale A. Brewer, Michael Ealy, Jennifer Garner, Yvonne Orji, Amy Sherald, Christian Siriano, Anna Deavere Smith, Bryan Stevenson, and Paul Tazewell.