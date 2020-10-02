Enter into the world of the supernatural, paranormal, and mysterious in this new short story audio drama series.

Alvarez Keko Salazar Productions Presents Poseidon Theatre Company's DRAMA - an aural experience - the podcast. Written by New York Times Best Selling Author Jeffrey James Keyes (Killer Chef with James Patterson). Directed by Aaron Salazar (Featured in the New York Times, NY Post, NY Daily News, TimeOut New York & Wall Street Journal & Winner of Immersion Nation Award for Best Environmental Immersion 2019, & Best Shows and Experiences 2018 from No Proscenium).

Enter into the world of the supernatural, paranormal, and mysterious in this new short story audio drama series, sonically designed for your headphones to create an unforgettable immersive audio experience. Original Score by Manuel Pelayo & Giancarlo Bonfanti. The ensemble includes: Caturah Brown, Jenniffer Diaz, Gabriel Gutierrez, Samantha Lacey Johnson, Jayson Kerr, Dara Kramer, and Gillian Saker.

DRAMA: an aural experience is recorded & produced in New York City. The first episode, Imaginary Friends is based on a play of the same title that premiered in the Samuel French OOB Festival. In the play, which features Caturah Brown, Samantha Lacey Johnson, and Dara Kramer, "Sascha, Leslie, and Alice have an intimate discussion about the hauntings of their childhood."

Aaron Salazar: is a New York City Theatre Director/Producer & choreographer who specializes in Immersive and Experiential work. Salazar's Artistic Home is Poseidon Theatre Company of which he is the Producing Artistic Director & Founder. He enters into his 2nd decade in NYC with his most recent work: The Cooping Theory 1969: Who Killed Edgar Allan Poe? An immersive paranormal experience with Executive Producers: DDM Productions at RPM Underground in Midtown Manhattan. His work has been featured in The New York Times, New York Post, New York Daily News, Wall Street Journal, Time Out NY (Best Immersive Theatre in NYC/ Top 13 Best Halloween Shows 2019) and received the title of "Best Immersive Shows & Experiences of 2019" from No Proscenium and was awarded Best Environmental Immersion (show) 2019 in the U.S. from Immersion Nation. @directorsalazar

Jeffrey James Keyes: is an interdisciplinary writer and producer. He co-authored the New York Times bestseller Killer Chef with James Patterson. A graduate of Columbia University's MFA Playwriting Program and Fordham University College at the Lincoln Center's BA Theatre Performance Program, his plays have been developed or featured at SoHo Playhouse, the Old Vic/Old Vic New Voices, 59E59, EST, Rogue Machine Theatre and the Prologue Theatre. His award-winning short film uniform was selected for over thirty film festivals including the Reeling Film Festival in Chicago, New Filmmakers Los Angeles, Cinema Diverse, and more. He is a recipient of the Artists' Patron Fund's 2019 Gold Award, wrote the script for the new VR project Digital Arrest (NYC Media Lab '19 winner, Creative Technology), and served as a staff writer for the new series Extra Room. @jjkeyes

ALVAREZ KEKO SALAZAR PRODUCTIONS a new NYC production company that fuses multi-genres and platforms creating one of a kind experiences that amplify & empower conversation, creativity, community & artistic expression. Current works include: For F**k's Sake - a theatre podcast "4FS Podcast", Drama- an aural experience - an audio fiction series & Dust Vanishes away as the Godseed spreads by Gabriel Torres premiering this winter in residency at The Loisaida Center in NYC. Upcoming works: X Part One: The Insidious. A remote interactive installation.

Poseidon Theatre Company is committed to the exploration and development of site-specific immersive work that utilized the fusion of heightened texts as inspiration to create one-of-a-kind theatrical experiences. Fusing words, movement, and original cinematic scores, PTC strives to engage both theatre enthusiasts and new audiences alike into a world of total sensory submersion inside the heart of each story it tells. Previous productions include the award-winning production of The Cooping Theory 1969: Who Killed Edgar Allan Poe?, BitterSweet, and Antigone.

