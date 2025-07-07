Allison Charney's ALIKE - MY MOTHER'S DREAM to be Released in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Allison Charney's forthcoming album, ALIKE - My Mother's Dream, will make a bold and timely contribution to the classical music canon. Inspired by her mother's lifelong belief that humankind will survive only if we focus on what we have in common, the album reframes classical music as a vehicle for connection-transcending political conflict, cultural division, and historical boundaries.

At the core of ALIKE are two pairs of works by composers from nations historically cast as enemies: Russia (Lera Auerbach's Postscriptum),) and Ukraine (Vasyl Barvinsky's Song of Songs); Iran (Kian Ravaei: Morghe Sahar) and Israel (Marianna Rosett: Kaddish). By curating these works side by side, ALIKE invites listeners to hear across difference-and to find kinship in sound.

Three orchestral works further anchor the album's message. These include the first English-language recording of Amy Beach's long-lost Jephthah's Daughter; a new arrangement of Kim D. Sherman's Invocation, setting the universal plea "Make peace on all your lands" in 15 world languages; and Antonín Dvořák's beloved Songs My Mother Taught Me, recorded in Prague, its spiritual birthplace.

ALIKE is brought to life by the voice of American soprano, Allison Charney with pianist/conductor Benjamin Loeb. Shepherded by a celebrated Production Team, including Kitt Wakeley, Christina Giacona, Patrick Conlon and Jeff Keswin, ALIKE also features performances by cellist Peter Seidenberg, flutist Allison Loggins-Hull, violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins, harpists Kirsten Agresta Copely and Gaye LeBlanc, and the National Symphonia Orchestra.

ALIKE will be released by Studio Seven on August 8, 2025, and is poised to be a vital addition to the evolving landscape of classical music-reviving lost treasures from the Romantic era and elevating the voices of today's living composers.