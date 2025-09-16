Alliance Française to Screen Jean-Louis Bertuccelli’s 1969 Film in 4K Restoration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alliance Française will present a special screening of Jean-Louis Bertuccelli’s 1969 film, set in the Tunisian village of Chebika in the early 1960s and inspired by sociologist Jean Duvignaud’s non-fiction work.

Filmed in Algeria, the drama follows a young woman caught in the midst of a labor strike between rural salt mine workers and the military forces deployed against them by the owners.

With a focus on quotidian life and minimal dialogue, Bertuccelli—then in his late twenties—crafted a film that captures the internal struggles of a newly independent nation while reflecting on France’s colonial past.

The 85-minute film stars Leila Shenna, Jean-Louis Trintignant, and Kricheche.

The film has been restored and digitized in 4K by Hiventy, with unanimous support from the CNC commission. The restoration was supervised by filmmaker Julie Bertuccelli.