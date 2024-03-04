Alley Theatre Unveils 2024-25 Season Featuring World Premieres & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Alley Theatre has unveiled its 2024-25 season, including classic works, world premiere plays, a murder mystery, and lots of laughter.

“Next season, we are doing 11 extraordinary shows,” shares Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “I’m so excited that we are doing great classics like The Glass Menagerie, Noël Coward’s Private Lives, and, of course, A Christmas Carol. Our audience loves mysteries, and they will get two chances to be thrilled, first by our Summer Chills offering and then by a Sherlock Holmes tale. We also have plenty of new plays, four on the Neuhaus stage and one on the Hubbard.

“This season is brought to life by our Resident Acting Company, Alley designers, and production staff. Whether it's a comedy, drama, classic, or new work, every show they do is at such a high level. We want to give our Alley audience a theatrical experience that will leave them inspired!”

Alley Theatre’s 78th Season will launch with the Summer Chills production of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, directed by Elizabeth Williamson (Jane Eyre). Filled with suspense, Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None runs July 19 – August 25, 2024, in the Hubbard Theatre.

Next is the iconic comedy Noises Off by Michael Frayn, which runs September 27 – October 27, 2024, in the Hubbard Theatre. This backstage farce is directed by Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner.

The Janeiad by Anna Ziegler and directed by Artistic Director Rob Melrose shows the power of grief, hope, and love, which runs October 11 – November 3, 2024, in the Neuhaus Theatre. The Janeiad was developed in the 2023 Alley All New Festival.

Romantic comedy December: a love years in the making by Marisela Treviño Orta kicks off the new year. Marcela Lorca directs this love story which runs from January 17 – February 2, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre. December: a love years in the making was developed in the 2023 Alley All New Festival.

Seared by Theresa Rebeck is directed by Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner. This spicy comedy runs February 7 – March 2, 2025 in the Neuhaus Theatre.

The American classic, The Glass Menagerie, will grace Alley’s Hubbard Theatre. Written by Tennessee Williams and directed by Artistic Director Rob Melrose, The Glass Menagerie runs February 21 – March 16, 2025.

A playful twist on a classic tale, Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery runs April 4 – April 27, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre. Eleanor Holdridge (Jane Eyre, Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me A Soprano) directs.

Tender-hearted Primary Trust by Eboni Booth is directed by Niegel Smith (Syncing Ink) and runs May 2 – May 25, 2025, in the Neuhaus Theatre.

Closing out the season is Noël Coward’s Private Lives directed by KJ Sanchez (American Mariachi, Quixote Nuevo). Reimagined in 1930s Argentina, Private Lives runs May 23 – June 15, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre.

The Alley’s holiday productions include A Christmas Carol, adapted from the Dickens novella and originally directed by Artistic Director Rob Melrose. A Christmas Carol runs November 14 – December 29, 2024. In the Neuhaus, a world premiere Alley Theatre commission of Isaac Gómez's (El Chuco Town Forever) one-woman play The Night Shift Before Christmas, directed by KJ Sanchez, runs December 5 – 24, 2024.

The Alley All New Festival will occur from October 25 – October 27. Learn more about the Alley All New initiative at alleytheatre.org/allnew.

2024-25 Season

Summer Chills

Agatha Christie’s

And Then There Were None

Directed by Elizabeth Williamson

July 19 - Aug. 25, 2024 in the Hubbard Theatre

Ten Strangers, One Island, No Escape!

A secluded island, ten strangers, and a deadly game of survival. Experience the tension and drama live on stage as Agatha Christie's classic novel comes to life. The clock is ticking, and the suspense is palpable. The body count rises as the characters grapple with their own secrets and guilt. Can you solve who is behind it all?

Noises Off

By Michael Frayn

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner

Sept. 27 - Oct. 27, 2024 in the Hubbard Theatre

Comic, Iconic, Chaotic

Behind every successful show lies the chaos of rehearsals. This chaotic comedy pulls back the curtain to reveal the hilarious pandemonium that ensues when a group of eccentric actors attempts to stage a play. From missed cues to misplaced props, this backstage farce will have you doubled over with laughter as you witness the mayhem unfold.

The Janeiad

By Anna Ziegler

Directed by Rob Melrose

World Premiere

Oct. 11 - Nov. 3, 2024 in the Neuhaus Theatre

Exploration of Longing and Hope

Everyone grieves in their own way. For Jane, she waits. For 20 years, Jane longs for her husband to return to her after 9/11, much like Penelope awaits her husband's return in The Odyssey. Penelope’s longing is eventually rewarded when Odysseus returns to Ithaca after leaving to fight the Trojan War. Will the same be true for Jane? Discover the power of grief, hope, and love.

A Christmas Carol

From the novella by Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Rob Melrose Nov. 14 - Dec. 29, 2024 in the Hubbard Theatre

Houston’s Holiday Tradition!

Rediscover the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation as he encounters the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Be transported into Victorian England with dazzling costumes and stunning sets. Join us for a Dickensian celebration of love, redemption, and the true spirit of Christmas!

The Night Shift Before Christmas

By Isaac Gómez

Directed by KJ Sanchez

Alley Theatre Commission

World Premiere

Dec. 5 – Dec. 24, 2024 in the Neuhaus Theatre

Adult Holiday Comedy

The Christmas Eve overnight shift is Margot’s personal tradition — even if that means dealing with grumpy drive-thru customers. But when her dead best friend Jackie Marley drops by to warn her of impending late-night visits by spirits, Margot has no choice but to roll with the punches and confront the very Scrooge she’s become. Experience a Christmas Eve like no other in this brand-new holiday show filled with humor and heart.

December: a love years in the making

By Marisela Treviño Orta Directed by Marcela Lorca World Premiere

Jan. 17 - Feb. 2, 2025

Souls Bonded by Literature and Music

An unlikely attraction blooms between poetry professor Carolina and her talented student Benjamin. Spanning 20 years, this romantic comedy follows two Texans connecting over literature and music in Minnesota. This lyrical meditation allows us to explore love, poetry, and timing.

Seared

By Theresa Rebeck

Directed by Brandon Weinbrenner Feb. 7 - Mar. 2, 2025

Bold Flavors, Sharper Words

This sizzling play serves up a delectable blend of culinary chaos and artistic intensity. Harry, an up-and- coming chef, has received great praise, but his restaurant still operates in the red. To fix this, Harry’s business partner, Mike, hires a consultant, Emily, to elevate the restaurant. However, Harry and Emily have vastly different views on the priorities. This spicy comedy asks us to consider where art ends and business begins.

The Glass Menagerie

By Tennessee Williams

Directed by Rob Melrose Feb. 21 - Mar. 16, 2025

Fragile Dreams, Faded Realities

This American classic follows a family trapped in dreams and delusion. Amanda, a faded Southern belle, yearns for a better life for her children. However, Laura would rather spend time alone with her collection of delicate glass animals, while her restless son, Tom, longs to escape the monotony of his current life. This timeless masterpiece asks us to explore themes of memory, escape, and the delicate nature of human connections.

Ken Ludwig’s

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Directed by Eleanor Holdridge Apr. 4 - Apr. 27, 2025

A Playful Twist on a Classic Tale

Step into the foggy moors of Devonshire as the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes and his trusty sidekick Dr. Watson embark on a thrilling and hilarious adventure. This fast-paced and witty adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic novel, "The Hound of the Baskervilles," promises an evening of mystery, laughter, and suspense.

Primary Trust

By Eboni Booth

Directed by Niegel Smith May 2 - May 25, 2025

Discovering Life between Imagination and Reality

Kenneth has lived the same routine every day for the past 15 years. During the day, he goes to work at a bookstore; at night, he goes to a tiki bar with his friend Bert. When the bookstore goes out of business, Kenneth is forced to push past his boundaries and reconcile with his past. Witness this tender-hearted tale of old friends, new beginnings, and the smallest of chances.

Noël Coward’s

Private Lives

Directed by KJ Sanchez May 23 - June 15, 2025

Elegance, Wit, and Romance

Reimagined in glamorous 1930s Argentina, this beloved comedy explores the consequences of love, desire, and the thin line between affection and animosity. Divorced couple Elyot and Amanda accidentally find themselves honeymooning with their new spouses in adjacent rooms, creating a whirlwind of witty banter, heated confrontations, and the unexpected rekindling of old flames. Experience Coward's sharp, sophisticated dialogue with charismatic charm in this timeless exploration of the complexities of love and human nature.

Full casting and creative teams for all productions will be announced later.