Alley Theatre Announces Patrons Can Watch Canceled Production Of 1984 At Home

When Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recommended that there be no gatherings of more than 250+ people, The Alley Theatre acted immediately and canceled the remaining performances of 1984.

The Alley Theatre has announced that patrons will be able to watch the production in their homes!

The company will be taping a performance of 1984. Current ticket holders for 1984 will be sent a password protected link. Those who would like to still watch 1984 are welcome to purchase tickets and will also be sent a password protected link.

Artistic Director Rob Melrose will continue his role as director for the production and will have a close hand in bringing the production to life once again. The Alley estimates the production being filmed will be completed in the next 14 days before it becomes available to ticket holders.

As a non-profit organization, which employs many talented hourly staff members and artists, The Alley Theatre asks that patrons support the theatre in any way possible at this time. The theatre's staff members' and artists' livelihood is at risk. The Alley Theatre is asking patrons to please consider donating tickets for 1984 to the Alley so that they may view this production from the comfort of their home. The Alley Theatre's costs continue and it would be devastating for the theatre to lose this valuable income. Since ticket sales only cover 50% of operating costs, The Alley Theatre is asking patrons to please consider donating at www.alleytheatre.org/donate. Patrons may also text ALLEY to 41444 to donate. The support from Alley Theatre patrons and donors allows the theatre to take care of employees so that the Alley can continue to serve Houston after this crisis is over.

The performance of 1984 being taped is not eligible for review. Union regulations do not allow for opportunities to critique the work.





