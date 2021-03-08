All-Star Lineup Of 2020 Innovators Announced For NOWHERE FEST

NOWHERE FEST is an opportunity to gather with friends and celebrate the brave innovation that has propelled us forward in a positive direction, happening online in NOWHERE at www.urnowhere.com/fest from Thursday, March 11 at 6:00 pm - Saturday March 13, 2021.

On the anniversary of the WHO's declaration of the Covid-19 pandemic, NOWHERE, a new social and events platform that revolutionizes online gathering by offering face-to-face interaction in beautifully designed three-dimensional spaces in partnership with Preview Events, presents three days of performances, panels, and serendipitous connection. $5-$100 tickets are on sale at www.urnowhere.com/fest. The proceeds will benefit Helping Hearts NYC.

Joining the NOWHERE FEST are special guests Robert Siegel and Scott Simon of NPR discussing the future of journalism in the midst of the changes which have been incurred this year and an event highlighting stand-out moments in recent urban culture and innovation from the editors of media sponsor Time Out.

Press Credentials

The performances and panel discussions celebrate the innovators who have emerged during this difficult and transformational year:

NIVA members, Jen Lyon, Liz Tallent, Patrick Wilson, Stephen Chilton & Becca Higgins, discuss the formation of NIVA, the SOS Act, the SOS Fest on YouTube, and what the group is doing now;

Clal President and Columbia University Rabbi Irwin Kula and tech industry leader and artist Kristina Libby for a trialogue with TWIN Global Co-founder and Chair Professor Rob Wolcott exploring how we can move forward by looking back with courage, compassion and love;

Athena Demos, Co Founder of Big Rock Creative who created an official virtual version of Burning Man, Michael Mikel a.k.a. "Danger Ranger", Founding Board Member, Burning Man Project; and Damian Madray, Founder of Presence, gather to discuss the virtualification of the 2020 Burning Man experience;

EMBC discuss their fast tracked pandemic innovation for frontline workers, Recharge Rooms;

Tony Award-Winner Christine Jones, along with director Tamilla Woodard, and actor/writer Shyla Lefner, will lead a conversation to discuss the Theater for One theatrical experience and how it evolved over the last year in response to Covid and the BLM movement;

House of Yes & Elsewhere will address the future of nightlife;

Macy Schmidt will discuss founding Broadway Sinfonietta, an all female-identifying, majority women-of-color orchestral collective designed to uplift the existence, excellence, and equity of female BIPOC musicians in the Broadway industry, during a pandemic;

Deep End NYC, a bar and restaurant in Brooklyn will discuss their pivot to create Helping Hearts that provides aid to those affected the most during the pandemic, and to those on the front line saving lives;

The Feast + Art Plus People hosting experiences and games that explore potential through art and rebuilding our humanity online;

World-renowned mentalist and mind reader Vinny Deponto will be showcasing a segment from his critically acclaimed virtual show Mental Amusements;

Wellness innovator Leah Siegel introduces her project Spar Cards designed to help couples and families have hard conversations released during quarantine;

Former Artistic Director of PS122 and the Onassis Foundation USA, Vallejo Gantner, the co-founder of hoovie.movie, hireartists.org, and partner in mkrs.family, will host a live arts panel with leading performance artists;

Pete Vigeant of Completely Surrounded Games hosts interactive game sessions;

QuarMega entertain guests with their retro interactive game show experience;

Jamaican Filmmaker Storm Saulter talks about producing during the pandemic, with a focus on the production of the Proteje featuring Popcaan music video "Like Royalty";

Heidi Boisvert and Kat Mustatea of EdgeCut host a curated & facilitated conversation with artists in their community to collectively think through future hybrid modes of live performance;

Founder Charles Philipp discusses MICRO DIY MUSEUMS, the fastest growing museum in the world and leads build your own DIY box museum workshop;

Mind bending magic performed by Greg Dubin;

Group.BR, NYC's only Brazilian Theater Company, will host a conversation about the importance of new platforms for performing arts and present excerpts of an immersive theater piece that has been performed live in NYC and adapted for the virtual world during the pandemic;

DJ Passionfruit will lead a listening session of Afrobeat, a fusion of West African Highlife and American Jazz;

Megs Rutigliano, Founder of Globally Curated and Burning Man Staff Alumni will host a talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to exciting and important pivots in the arts and culture sectors on a global scale and will share insights into new trends across creative fields as Travel and Remote Work, Nightlife and others;

Photographer Will O'Hare discusses his project portraits in solitude and teaches a remote photography workshop.

Alain Sylvain will present his video about designing for collective trauma and answer questions from the audience.

$5-$100 tickets are on sale at www.urnowhere.com/fest.