Alicia Keys & More to be Honored by the Arthur Miller Foundation

The annual Arthur Miller Foundation Honors will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. This year’s gala event will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Arthur Miller Foundation Theater Education Programs in partnership with NYC Public Schools while raising crucial program funds. The benefit will pay tribute to the power of theater education by honoring artists, educators, and advocates who have made significant contributions to the arts and arts education. This year’s honorees include 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, Tony nominated playwright and Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, alongside musician and Keys’ former educator LINDA Aziza Miller.



AMF patrons are invited to attend the 3:00 PM matinee performance of HELL’S KITCHEN, followed by an awards ceremony on-stage at the Shubert Theatre, and a musical number showcasing NYC public school students as a tribute to Keys and the organization’s 10th anniversary milestone. Tickets and sponsorship packages will soon be available at https://arthurmillerfoundation.org/amfhonors/.



The Arthur Miller Foundation is an independent, grassroots 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, created to honor the legacy of Arthur Miller and his New York City public school education by increasing equitable access to quality theater education for public school students. AMF Theater Education Programs provide theater teachers with certification, training, and critical resources to build and sustain quality in-school theater programs impacting over 60,000 public school students in all 5 boroughs of NYC and in Bridgeport and Norwalk Public Schools in Connecticut. The Arthur Miller Foundation Honors celebrates the power of public school theater education and is produced by AMF Executive Director Jaime Hastings.



Alicia Keys will receive the AMF Arts & Culture Award, as a former NYC public school student who has remained committed throughout her career to creating opportunities for young artists and puts access to education at the forefront of much of her philanthropic work. AMF will honor Kristoffer Diaz, also an alumnus of NYC Public Schools, with the AMF Legacy Award, for carving a meaningful impact in the American theater. Former Professional Performing Arts High School educator Linda Aziza Miller will receive the AMF Excellence in Arts Education Award for her dedication to public school students and access to quality, comprehensive arts instruction.

