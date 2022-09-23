Alice Ripley, Javier Munoz, and More Join Frank Wildhorn Musical THE SONG OF BERNADETTE

The complete cast has been announced for the modern musical adaptation of The Song of Bernadette developmental workshop from Tony, Grammy and Emmy nominated Composer, Frank Wildhorn, CMA winner and Grammy nominated lyricist, Robin Lerner and award winning playwright, Rinne B Groff.

Joining the previously announced stars, Sophia Anne Caruso and Lea Salonga, new cast members actor/activist Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In The Heights, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical), Theatre World Award winner Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Dear Evan Hansen, Alice By Heart), L. Steven Taylor (Mufasa in The Lion King, Godspell, Damn Yankees), and Katie Lee Hill (TVs Succession, New Amsterdam & Apple TV+ series Servant) will be featured alongside returning cast member and Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Sideshow, Netflix's Inventing Anna) as Sister Vauzous, a role she originated in the show's first reading in 2018.

Also returning to the cast of the workshop are Drama Desk nominated Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge!, The Last Ship, Soul Doctor); Drama Desk Award winner, Eliseo N. Roman (On Your Feet, Leap of Faith, In the Heights), and Emmy Award nominated Paul Anthony Stewart (Beautiful:The Carole King Musical, Fiddler on the Roof, Cyrano).

Earlier this month, it was announced that Sophia Anne Caruso (David Bowie's Lazarus, Beetlejuice, The Sound of Music, Live!), and upcoming star of The School for Good and Evil on Netflix (with Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Sofia Wylie) will play the title role of Bernadette Soubirous. Tony and multiple-award winning actress, singer/songwriter and Disney legend Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Les Miserables, Aladdin, Mulan & most recently the highly popular; Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for HBO Max which was recently picked up for season 2) joins as Mama Soubirous.

Rinne B. Groff, who wrote the book, notes, "At heart, this is a story of a young woman who has a profound personal experience, at which point everyone around her-her family, her community, the civic authorities-insists that it would be better if she would just shut up about it. But she doesn't shut up, she sings out, and her discovery of her voice leads to a transformation which impacts everyone around her, and beyond.

When I first came to this material, I thought I knew what it was going to be, but Werfel's novel continually surprised me with its radical turns. I strove to bring that radical energy to our telling. The source material bursts with humanity, cosmic mystery, and humor. Werfel's writing inspires me not only in terms of the magnificent story he told, but also in the compassionate but unsentimental tone he provides which makes space for believers and non-believers alike.

Sophia Caruso's performance is captivating and revolutionary. She's a powerhouse who provides the perfect Bernadette for our day: an unassuming girl who finds her strength in speaking the truth, and once she finds her strength, you better watch out because it will set the world on fire."

Frank Wildhorn adds, "After the desolate quiet of these last couple years, to hear these amazing beautiful soulful voices fill this rehearsal room, is like a miracle! The force of nature that is this cast is such a blessing and such an inspiration. Every day is a celebration."

Indie Theatrical's Executive Producer Louis Hobson says,"This precious time together with this literal cast of legends, and legends in the making, has been an embarrassment of riches, and one of the most thrilling rooms I have ever worked in."

The musical adaptation features a score by Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award nominated Frank Wildhorn; lyrics by CMA Award winner and Grammy Award nominated, Robin Lerner; book by award winning playwright Rinne B Groff; music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by multiple Tony nominee and Emmy and Grammy winner, Jason Howland, with direction and musical staging by Tony winner and Emmy nominee, Christopher Gattelli. The Workshop of The Song of Bernadette is Executive Produced by Louis Hobson and Jake Groshong of Indie Theatrical in partnership with Van Dean, T.J. Berden, David Kang, John Pagliassotti, and Kevin Cheung, and by Special Arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. Mark Brandon, CSA of Binder Casting assembled the cast.

The Cast of The Song of Bernadette Workshop

Colin Anderson as Dr. Dozous

Eric Anderson as Papa Soubirous

Max Bartos as Antoine Cover/Ensemble

Sharon Catherine Brown as Mme. Millet/Empress Eugenie

Sophia Anne Caruso as Bernadette Soubirous

Claire DeJean as Bernadette Cover/Ensemble

Ciara Alyse Harris as Toinette/Ensemble

Katie Lee Hill as Jeanne Abadie

Sean Jenness as Cobbler/Babou/Ensemble

Sid Kamat as Jean Soubirous/Sick Child

Madison Elizabeth Lagaras as Marie Soubirous

Javier Muñoz as Dean Peyramale

Alice Ripley as Sister Vauzous

Eliseo N. Roman as Bouriette/Emperor Napoleon III

Colton Ryan as Antoine Nicolau

Lea Salonga as Mama Soubirous

Lee Siegel as Jacomet/Ensemble

Paul Anthony Stewart as Imperial Prosecutor Dutour

Yasmeen Sulieman as Mme. Bouhouhorts/Ensemble

L. Steven Taylor as Mayor Lacade

Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine/Mlle. Bruart