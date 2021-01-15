Ali Stroker, Jack Antonoff, Dionne Warwick, Darlene Love and More to Take Part in BergenPAC'S OUR HOME, YOUR HOME

Bergen Performing Arts Center Annual Gala and premiere fundraising event is more critical this year than ever. It is nearly a year since their stage went dark due to the pandemic. This one special night of unique performances is a mission to Save Our Stage and to Save Our School!

The star-studded lineup features Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famers, a legendary Grammy Award-winning jazz maestro, a Tony Award winner, and pop icons is set to take the virtual stage. "Our Home, Your Home," takes place on Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. featuring performances by superstars John Fogerty Ali Stroker and additional special guests to be announced. The live-streamed Gala is FREE to everyone, everywhere, and donations big or small can be made via bergenPAC's website at bergenPAC.org or by calling 201.503.8321.

Since bergenPAC opened its doors in 2003, the venue's live entertainment and performing arts education program has filled a cultural void in New Jersey and brought joy to many students and families, becoming a revered cultural and performing arts cornerstone. Now, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the institution to its very core, and with the help of the community, bergenPAC can sustain the success built over the last 18 years as the region's foremost home for cultural entertainment and arts education.

bergenPAC is persevering during these unprecedented times by offering unique drive-in performances, virtual concerts and most importantly has maintained their educational programs which have become a critical resource that balances a child's educational on-line learning with an extracurricular arts experience that lifts their spirits during this daunting time in our history.

The live streamed gala features an incredible array of music, stage and comedy superstars from a variety of genres. The remarkable gathering of talent will help raise money to ensure bergenPAC's future with continued virtual arts education, covid relief and capital improvements.

"We are proud to present the 2021 Gala, the most star-packed, unique and extraordinary fundraising effort in bergenPAC's history," Huttle concluded. "We hope that everyone, everywhere, joins us to help bergenPAC remain and continue to prosper as the area's foremost purveyor of exciting and engaging cultural and performing arts events and vital educational programs for our youth."

The special night of unique performances tailored for this Gala includes Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty rocking the virtual stage with such all-time classics as the Creedence Clearwater Revival hit, "Who'll Stop The Rain," and former Bergen County resident and musical icon, Paul Anka performing songs from his legendary canon, including No. 1 hit singles "Put Your Head On My Shoulders" and "My Way." Grammy Award Winning jazz giant Wynton Marsalis and fellow Grammy Winner, modern rocker Jack Antonoff (Bleachers, Fun), will also set the stage alight.

International superstar, bergenPAC's Honorary Capital Campaign Chair and Board of Trustee Member, Dionne Warwick ("That's What Friends Are For," "What The World Needs Now") will perform with a special choir of students from bergenPAC's Performing Arts School. Jazz-pop favorite and Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love will wow viewers with her always energetic performance. Tony-Award winning Ridgewood native Ali Stroker ("Oklahoma") will delight and astound viewers with a series of show tunes while the cast of Broadway's Ain't Too Proud will perform "The Life and Times of the Temptations." Bergen County's own Amelia Gold, Kelli Rabke and Alexander Diaz will take to the stage for their outstanding rendition of "The Prayer."

All-time great comedian Jay Leno and international classical maestro Itzhak Perlman will bring passionate testimonials for the illustrious Arts Center and its educational programming. The gala is produced by Bergen County's own Ray Chew and Vivian ScottChew for Chew Entertainment and hosted by Fox 5 "Good Day New York" co-host Lori Stokes.

In addition to pandemic relief and the continuation of arts education, the live streamed gala will benefit bergenPAC's capital improvements. The renovation initiative will allow bergenPAC to build a new stage, restore the elegant historic ornate interior, replace all theater seats and install new carpeting - all to enhance the live performance experience for patrons while bringing arts education on the big stage to a whole new level.

The Bergen Performing Arts Center's distinguished youth Performing Arts School is the heartbeat of the theater. The program partners with over 150 public schools within Bergen County. bergenPAC fills a void in cultural education in public schools within New Jersey where arts programs are underserved.

As Founder Frank Huttle III explains, "Now more than ever, children of all ages need access to the arts to nurture and inspire creative learning and foster positive experiences.As the New Year begins, bergenPAC continues to provide virtual and on-site classes at the Performing Arts School in addition to its robust public school outreach program to thousands of children of all ages and abilities within New Jersey."

"Supporting our gala with a donation of any amount can make the difference in securing bergenPAC's future as the premiere home for world-class entertainment, cultural arts and education for decades to come," said Founder, Frank Huttle III. "Given the recent news of the Covid-19 vaccine roll out to the general public, our doors will reopen when it is safe to do so, we look forward to presenting the joy of live entertainment once again."

Support for the 2021 Gala will allow bergenPAC to maintain these imperative teaching programs, provide pandemic relief for operations and make long needed renovations.

Together you can Save our Stage and Save Our School!

Gala to Benefit:

Performing Arts School

Pandemic Relief

Renovations

For Donations of any size visit: bergenPAC.org/gala or 201.503.8321