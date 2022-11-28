Algemeiner To Host J100 Gala With Pat Boone, Enes Kanter Freedom & More

The Algemeiner newspaper celebrates their 50th Anniversary with their J100 Gala - this year honoring singer Pat Boone, NBA athlete and activist Enes Kanter Freedom, former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz, and philanthropists Ben and Annie Fisher - on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th St) in New York City. The Gala herolds the annual highly anticipated J100 List of the top 100 individuals positively influencing Jewish life, similar to the TIME100.

Pat Boone, the 88-year-old rock 'n' roller and author of the theme song of the classic movie "Exodus," is being honored for his political activism and advocacy for Israel.

Philanthropists Ben and Annie Fisher are being recognized for their generous support of Israel and Jewish organizations in New York City and abroad.

NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom is being honored for his human rights activism and for launching a basketball camp for Muslim, Jewish and Christian children in Jerusalem.

Sebastian Kurz is being honored for his work as current co-chair of the European Council on Tolerance and Reconciliation, and as the youngest chancellor in Austrian history, who spoke out strongly against antisemitism.

Event Chair and former Algemeiner Editor in Chief and CEO, Dovid Efune, will introduce the new Algemeiner CEO Jason Pressberg. "For 50 years the Algemeiner has served as the foremost media tribune of the Jewish people, today reaching more people and with greater impact than ever before. It's a proud legacy. It's our answer to the Kanye's and the Khamenei's of the world", said Efune before the upcoming Gala. "I'm pleased to welcome Jason to the team. He's a leader of the highest caliber. We look forward to achieving even greater growth together in the years ahead."

Dana Arschin, Emmy Award-Winner and TV journalist, will host. Publisher Simon Jacobson, and Dovid and Mushka Efune, will co-chair the evening. Bernard-Henri LÃ©vy is again serving as Honorary Chairman. Speakers include esteemed philanthropist Mark Gerson and Ukrainian refugee Slavik Gokhman.

The J100 Gala is a major gathering for community leaders, celebrities, and cultural icons. Past honorees and J100 Lists include Sacha Baron Cohen, Warren Buffett, Gal Gadot, Jerry Hall, Larry King, Sir Ben Kingsley, Robert Kraft, Meghan McCain, Debra Messing, Ambassador of Israel to the U.S. and U.N. Gilad Erdan, Nina Rennert Davidson, Melissa Rivers, Adam Sandler, Sharon Stone, Elie Wiesel, and HRH Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, to name a few.

Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, The Algemeiner is a global news destination published online and in print that serves as an independent media voice covering the Middle East, Israel, and matters of Jewish interest around the world. The Algemeiner has been identified as the "fastest growing Jewish newspaper in the US" by CNBC. It has been described by former Israeli Ambassador Ron Prosor as "the voice of the Jewish people and Israel" and hailed as "brave and relentlessly accurate" by longtime New Republic editor Marty Peretz.

For tickets and more information, visit www.ajgala.com.