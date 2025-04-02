Alexandra Silber Joins SLAM FRANK Cast at Asylum NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alexandra Silber has joined the cast of Slam Frank at Asylum NYC, playing the roles of Margot Frank and Anita’s Abuela. Slam Frank is a satirical reimagining of Anne Frank's story. There will be two staged concert readings at The Asylum on June 16. Created by composer and lyricist Andrew Fox and writer Joel Sinensky, the show will also star Lewberger's Alex Lewis as Peter van Daan.

“Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?” This question — asked and debated by real people in a viral 2022 twitter thread — is the inspiration behind Slam Frank.

The musical satire imagines what happens when a progressive community theater company decides that maybe now is not the time for us to center these privileged, straight, white European Jews (who spent three years in an attic, hiding from Nazis).

And so, in an effort to make our world a better place, this heroic fictional theater troupe transforms Anne Frank’s true story into an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, decolonized, anti-capitalist, hyper-empowering Afro-Latin hip-hop musical.

The production, which sold out its first block of tickets in 36 hours, will be releasing a limited amount of tickets next Tuesday.

The Slam Frank creative team are aiming for an Off-Broadway run in the 2025-2026 season.

About Alexandra Silber

Alexandra Silber is an international actress, singer, and author. In London’s West End she played starring roles Indecent, The Woman in White, Fiddler on the Roof, Kiss Me Kate, and Carousel. In New York she’s appeared in Our Class, The Merchant of Venice, Hello Again, Master Class, The Lucky Star, Einstein’s Dreams, Arlington, and the 2016 Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

Alexandra is a Grammy nominee for her portrayal of Maria in the San Francisco Symphony recording of West Side Story.