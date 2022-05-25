Alex Newell to Headline Queer Juneteenth Celebration at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 'THE FUNCTION: A Queer Juneteenth Concert Celebration.' The two time Gold Anthem Award winning March On Broadway team is reuniting to bring you "THE FUNCTION;" A queer centered concert celebration of the powerful black history that is Juneteenth, featuring black Broadway, TV, and Recording Stars from across the gamut. Audiences can expect to laugh, to learn, and to be a part of an overall atmosphere full of black joy. Featuring event host LIanne Fields Stewart. Event Headliner Alex Eugene Newell is an American actor and singer. They are known for their role as Unique Adams on the Fox musical series Glee and Mo on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

HEADLINER

Alex Newell

(Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist, Once On This Island)

Alex Eugene Newell is an American actor, singer, and recording artist. Alex's first single, a disco-fueled cover of Sigma's "Nobody to Love," appeared in 2014. Some one-off singles followed, including a cover of Robin S.'s "Show Me Love" with DJ Matvey Emerson and, for Christmas 2015, an R&B ballad version of "O Come All Ye Faithful." Meanwhile, Newell continued the role on Glee through the show's sixth season, during which Alex performed "I Know Where I've Been" from the musical Hairspray with the 200-member Transpersons Choir. Alex also guested on the Hulu comedy series Resident Advisors in 2015. The dance-pop EP Power arrived in early 2016, and Newell headed out on tour in support of American Idol and Glee alumnus Adam Lambert while Power hit the Top Five of Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Later in 2016, Alex topped the Dance Club Songs chart with "Kill the Lights," a collaboration with DJ Cassidy and Jess Glynne featuring Nile Rodgers.

In late 2017, Newell made a Broadway debut, playing Asaka in the Tony Award-winning revival of Once on This Island. Alex was nominated for a Grammy as part of the cast album. The show ended its run on Broadway in January 2019. Back in the recording studio for the first time in three years, Newell issued the standalone single "As I Am" in mid-2019. Later that year, Alex hit number four on the Dance Club Songs chart with a featured spot on DJ D-Sol 's cover of the R&B classic "Rescue Me."

Following a guest appearance on TV's Empire, Newell returned to television full-time in the role of Mo, Zoey's gender-fluid neighbor on the music-themed series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. It premiered on NBC in January 2020. A month later, Big Beat issued the solo track "Boy, You Can Keep It."

THE FUNCTION also starring

Ianne Fields Stewart

(Lucille Lortel winner)

J. Hoard

(Grammy Nominee),

Jade Jones

(Olney Theater's Beauty & The Beast),

Jay Jurden

(Comedian, THE TONIGHT SHOW)

Jaida Valenciaga

(Drag Performer)

Khalifa White

(Caroline Or Change)

Jaime Cepero

(Smash, Connecting)

Kristina Nicole Miller

(Lion King),

Asmeret Ghebremichael

(Book Of Mormon, Legally Blonde)

Michael Worldly

(Kinky Boots)

More Artists to be announced at a later date...

"I am thrilled to be producing this event with 54 Below and my colleagues from March On Broadway." Said producer of The Function, Jaime Cepero "On a day when we get to celebrate our historic freedom and Blackness unapologetically - it was important to me that this event be curated by us - for us - with emphasis on celebrating and uplifting my Black queer and trans siblings in the process. Often our intersectionality as queer people falls through the cracks in these type of celebrations - and I really wanted to change that by honoring us with specificity - especially given our current political climate in regards to trans and non-binary rights."

THE FUNCTION presented by #MarchOnBroadway plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 19th, 2022 at 9:30pm. Tickets will be priced at 35 dollars with 20 tickets priced at 15 dollars a piece for members of marginalized communities as long as supplies last. There is a food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT #MarchOnBroadway

Organized by Nattalyee Randall and Courtney Daniels, the #MarchOnBroadway demonstration featured appearances from Eden Espinosa and Tony-winner Karen Olivo, co-founders of the organization Artists for Economic Transparency, and disability advocate and actor Ryan Haddad. The event culminated in a march to Scott Rudin's midtown offices, as well as the offices of the Actors' Equity Association.

Naatalyee and Courtney partnered with artist and activist Jaime Cepero, who is best know for his work in advocating for Trans Awareness, and recruited actor and Actors' Equity Delegate Davon Williams best known over the pandemic for his work on the Black Theatre Matters Bill and his show "The Receipts w/ Davon Williams" to create a protest address several issues throughout the greater theatre community.

The #MOB crew went on to win two anthem awards for their work in organizing and policy. One for "Outstanding excellence and innovation to provide people with opportunities to come together within their local community on behalf of a Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion cause" and another for "Individual projects produced by an organization or person created to raise awareness for a Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion cause."

The #MOB Crew:

Jaime Cepero (He/They) is an Afro-Latinx Queer non-binary Actor, Writer, and Anthem Award winning Activist.Twitter: @JaimeCepero Insta: @Papimagic

Courtney Daniels is a comedian, master improv-er and activist. Who has turned her gift of laughter into the gift for change.

Nattalyee Randall currently resides in NYC but is originally from Springfield, IL. She attended Western Illinois University for Music and English Education. She is an activist, ultra marathoner, and teacher. Insta/Twitter: @Nattalyee @50MileRunForJusticeProtest

Davon Williams is an international performer, Communications Director for Black Theatre Coalition, NYCLU Artist Ambassador, Eastern Principal Delegate for the Actors' Equity Association, and a TED Talk alum. Socials: @Daywilling

