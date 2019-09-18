Alex Jennings and Solea Pfeiffer Join Renee Fleming in THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA in Chicago

Alex Jennings (Netflix's The Crown) and Solea Pfeiffer (Almost Famous, Hamilton) will join Renée Fleming in the limited Chicago presentation of The Light in the Piazza, for ten performances only, December 14-29, 2019, at Lyric Opera House (press opening Saturday, Dec. 14). Tickets start at $49 and are on sale now. The Chicago engagement follows the production's acclaimed run at the Royal Festival Hall in London this summer.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lightinthepiazzathemusical.com.

The Light in the Piazza's rich, emotional score is unique amongst 21st-century Broadway musicals and has contributed to its broad acclaim. Unapologetically lyrical and romantic, it was described upon its Broadway debut as having "the most intensely romantic score of any musical since West Side Story" (New York Times). The production moved to Broadway following a world premiere co-production from Intiman Theatre and Goodman Theatre.

In the forthcoming Chicago engagement of The Light in the Piazza, Alex Jennings stars as Signor Naccarelli and Solea Pfeiffer stars as Clara Johnson opposite Renée Fleming's Margaret Johnson, who embarks on a fateful trip to Florence with her daughter in the summer of 1953. A gust of wind whisks Clara's hat into the hands of local dreamer Fabrizio Naccarelli and it's love at first sight-but Clara isn't quite what she appears. Soon her mother is faced with a heart-wrenching decision, and they must all confront a secret that's been kept in the shadows for far too long.

Acclaimed stage, TV and film artist Alex Jennings has worked extensively with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the National Theatre and throughout the West End. He played Edward VIII in the critically acclaimed Netflix series The Crown and Prince Charles in The Queen. Solea Pfeiffer is currently performing as Penny Lane in the world premiere musical adaptation of the hit film Almost Famous at The Old Globe and will star as Eva Peron in New York City Center's upcoming revival of Evita. She previously starred as Eliza in the West Coast premiere of Hamilton.

Based on the novel by Elizabeth Spencer, The Light in the Piazza book is by Craig Lucas, with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel. Scenario Two's production of The Light in the Piazza is directed by Olivier Award winner and critically acclaimed musicals expert Daniel Evans and designed by Robert Jones, with costumes by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, movement by Lucy Hind, lighting by Mark Henderson and sound by Kai Harada. The ravishing score will be played by the Lyric Opera Orchestra under the baton of Kimberly Grigsby, conductor of the original Lincoln Center production.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You