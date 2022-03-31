Alex Fernandez & Daniel Sosa, Tony Baker, Corey Holcomb, K-Von, Yvonne Orji Announced at Carolines On Broadway In April

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, announces its talented line-up for the month of April, with headliners Alex Fernandez & Daniel Sosa, as seen on Comedy Central and Netflix, April 1 and 2; Tony Baker, from NBC's Last Comic Standing, April 7 - 9; Corey Holcomb, from his YouTube Series "Corey Holcomb's 5150 Show," April 14 - 16; K-Von, as seen in the film Funny Thing About Love, April 20 and 21; and Yvonne Orji, from HBO's Insecure, April 28 - May 1.

Other events taking place at Carolines on Broadway in April are We Met at Acme Live: Sunday Bruch podcast, hosted by Lindsey Metselaar, on April 3; Mike Bramante, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on April 5; Kyle & Jacob & Friends, starring Kyle Gordon and Jacob Kaplan, on April 19; Collin Chamberlin, as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on April 26; and Rafinha & Mauricio, starring Rafi Bastos and Mauricio Meirelles, on April 27.

Line-ups scheduled to change without notice.

Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.