Alex Brightman to Star as John Belushi in Upcoming Biopic

Alex Brightman is set to star a John Belushi in an upcoming biopic directed by David Frankel, according to Collider.

Belushi was larger-than-life star of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE who went on to memorable roles in National Lampoon's Animal House and The Blues Brothers. He tragically died at the age of 33 from a drug overdose at the Chateau Marmont in 1982. The film is expected to follow Belushi at the height of his fame, and tell the story of a man who embodied both the glory and the tragedy of the American dream.

The film will be produced by Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert via their Emjag Productions banner along with legendary casting director Bonnie Timmermann. Belushi's widow, Judith Belushi Pisano, is expected to serve as an executive producer on this film.

Fellow Broadway star Annaleigh Ashford is being considered to play Belushi's wife Judi Jacklin and John Mulaney has been offered the role of Aykroyd. Neither are confirmed to be involved with the film at this time, though.

Alex Brightman is currently starring on Broadway in Beetlejuice. He is a two-time Tony nominee for his roles in SCHOOL OF ROCK and Beetlejuice. His additional Broadway credits include Wicked, Big Fish, and Matilda the Musical. He was recently cast alongside Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the indie comedy Here Today.

Read the original article on Collider.





