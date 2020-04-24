Alex Brightman, Bob The Drag Queen And More Shout Out FARMED: A Live Podcast Album Album By Trevor Bachman

Broadway talent is storming social media promoting Trevor Bachman's new musical FARMED: A Live Podcast Album. Check out their insta @farmedpodcast for rockstar videos featuring Ali Stroker (Tony Award Winner), Alex Brightman (Tony Nominee), Grace McLean (Lucille Lortel Award Nominee), Kuhoo Verma (Lucille Lortel Award Nominee), Joél Perez (Lucielle Lortel Award Winner), Yani Marin (Theater Bay Award Nominee), Ari Groover (Lucille Lortel Award Nominee), John-Andrew Morrison (Lucille Lortel Award Nominee), Jonathan Chrositopher (Hamilton Nat'l Tour, Octet), Zach Infante (Alice By Heart, Kiss My Aztec), Trevor Bachman (Blacklight), Bob The Drag Queen, and Brian Faldutto (School of Rock Film).

FARMED uses Orwell's Animal Farm text as a cautionary tale against facism and actively documents grassroots movements in cities around the US through interviews with organizers, young and old, at the forefront of change. Each Chapter of Animal Farm has been scored into songs that correlate with the current America movement. Set against an evening of interviews, these songs are performed by choirs of 25+ people from participating cities, in tandem with a core group of professional singers and musicians. The audio is then assembled into a podcast. Performances with The Parsnip Ship and Joe's Pub are available for streaming. The show is produced in collaboration with Zach Infante.

Material will be available at www.TrevorBachman.com on April 25th!





