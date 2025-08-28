Alex Boniello, Santino Fontana, and More Join THE RINK Benefit Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Classic Stage Company has announced additional casting for the two-night-only benefit concert performances of The Rink, featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The performances will take place on Monday, September 16 at 7pm and Tuesday, September 16 at 7pm at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

In addition to the previously announced Tony Award winners Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom) as Anna and Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress) as Angel, The Rink will feature Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (I Can Get It for You Wholesale, Tootsie), Michael McCormick (Wicked), Mason Reeves (Real Women Have Curves), Joe Aaron Reid (If/Then), Alex Gemignani (My Fair Lady), and Sofie Nesanelis (Les Miserables National Tour).

“I have a particular soft spot for musicals in need of a second chance,” said Jill Rafson, CSC Producing Artistic Director. “The Rink is a perfect example of a fantastic piece of theater that was, if anything, ahead of its time in many ways and is so deserving of being seen in the spotlight anew. To take a musical by some of our most legendary writers and reframe it within the intimacy of CSC’s space, with a cast of this caliber, is an incredibly special opportunity.”

The evenings will be directed by Dave Solomon, with music direction by Greg Jarrett (Kiss of the Spider Woman The Movie), choreography by Shannon Lewis (Just in Time), music supervision by Sam Davis (Kiss of the Spider Woman The Movie), and casting by Alaine Aldaffer, CSA and Lisa Donadio.

Ticketing Update: Individual tickets are sold out. In the case of cancellations, tickets may be obtainable via a standby list. The standby list can only be joined in person at the Box Office, beginning at 6pm, and will be called at 7pm. Standby tickets will be priced at $150 for the general public and $50 for students (valid student ID required).

The Rink was originally produced on Broadway in 1984, starring Chita Rivera and Liza Minnelli. Amongst the dilapidated remains of the roller skating rink she owns, Italian-American widow Anna (Tony Award winner Beth Leavel) considers her future. But the return of her aimless and free-spirited daughter Angel (Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller) spurs an emotional collision and a trip down memory lane. Featuring iconic songs including “Colored Lights” and “Chief Cook and Bottle Washer” by legendary songwriting duo John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago) and with a book by five-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Ragtime), The Rink is a searing and darkly funny musical about family, reconciliation, and what it takes to move on in life.