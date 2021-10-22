Alec Baldwin Involved in Death of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins After Firing Prop Gun on Film Set; Director Joel Souza Injured

It has been reported that actor Alec Baldwin has been involved in an accidental shooting on the set of his latest film.

According to the report, Baldwin fired a loaded prop gun on the set of the independent film, "Rust," resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The incident occurred during the filming of the western on location at Bonanza Creek Ranch, near Santa Fe.

According to the report, the shooting took place either in the midst of filming a scene or a rehearsal.

The Sheriff's office received a 911 call reporting the incident at 1:50 p.m. Mountain Time.

42 year-old Hutchins was evacuated via helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she passed away. 48 year-old Souza is currently being treated for his injuries at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

The official statement from the local Sheriff's office says that Hutchins and Souza "were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor."

The office said in its statement, "The Santa Fe County sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot during filming of a scene on the set of the movie western 'Rust'," the office said in its initial statement. "According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

No arrests have been made in the incident, and no charges have been filed. The investigation remains "open and active."

Hutchins' union the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600, confirmed news of her death following the incident.

Their statement reads, "We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called 'Rust' in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set. The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild's family."