Alan Menken & Stephen Schwartz Will Write New Songs for DISENCHANTED

Production on Disney's live action musical comedy "Disenchanted," the sequel to the studio's Oscar® nominated "Enchanted," is underway. The film, directed by Adam Shankman ("Hairspray," "The Wedding Planner") and produced by Barry Josephson ("Enchanted," TV's "Bones"), Amy Adams ("Arrival," "American Hustle") and Barry Sonnenfeld ("Men in Black," "Addams Family Values"), is currently shooting in Ireland. "Disenchanted" will debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.

It was also announced today that "Disenchanted" will feature new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, whose work on "Enchanted" garnered three Academy Award® nominations.

"Disenchanted" stars six time Academy Award®-nominated actress Amy Adams as the hopelessly romantic and eternally optimistic Giselle now married and living in Monroeville; Patrick Dempsey ("Grey's Anatomy") as Giselle's husband, the cynical pragmatist Robert Philip; James Marsden ("X-Men") as the dashing but daft Prince Edward from Andalasia; Idina Menzel ("Frozen") as Nancy Tremaine, the former dress maker now married to Prince Edward; Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live") as Malvina, Giselle's new adversary in Monroeville; Kolton Stewart (Nickelodeon's "Some Assembly Required") as Malvina's son; Yvette Nicole Brown ("Lady and the Tramp") as Rosalyn; Jayma Mays ("Glee") as Ruby; Oscar Nunez ("The Office") as Edgar; and introduces Gabriella Baldacchino as Robert Philip's now grown daughter, Morgan. Baldacchino, a 19-year-old from Glen Rock, New Jersey, makes her feature film debut in "Disenchanted."

"Working again with Disney has been like coming home," says director/producer Adam Shankman. "With Amy and this extraordinary cast, Alan and Stephen's mind blowing new score, and Barry and Disney's support, I just hope to bring magic and joy to audiences around the world."

Producer Barry Josephson says, "I guess dreams do come true...producing 'Enchanted' was the most rewarding film experience I've ever had. I'm so excited for Adam Shankman to begin filming 'Disenchanted.' I want to thank everyone at Disney for supporting us all the way. Very special thanks to Amy Adams for deciding to play 'Giselle,' the character she created again! And we are so fortunate to have this incredible cast!"

"Disenchanted" features the much-anticipated return of Giselle, the princess from the fairy tale world of Andalasia banished to Manhattan who found her real Princess Charming in divorce lawyer Robert Philip. 15 years later, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family.

Watch the trailer for "Enchanted" here: