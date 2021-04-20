Alan Cumming, Michael Urie, Anika Larsen, Kathleen Chalfant & More to Celebrate New York City Children's Theater at 2021 Gala

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

New York City Children's Theater will present their first virtual Gala - Kaleidoscope - to celebrate their 24th year and continue to build awareness and amplify their mission that promotes children's literacy and social development through professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs.

Guests may wear their best Zoom outfit and log on Saturday, April 24 at 8:00 PM (EST) to attend Kaleidoscope hosted by the awesome Michael Urie (Buyer and Cellar; Ugly Betty ) with special performances and presentations including:

Anika Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Freddie Maxwell performing a song from her album of lullabies for all ages

Alan Cumming sneak peek of The Adventures of Honey and Leon, the 2022 musical to presented by NYCCT adapted from his book with a musical performance by Min Kahng and Annie Clark

The award-winning cast of A BAND OF ANGELS performance starring Bryson Bruce, Denielle Marie Grey, Sekou S. Luke, Cynthia Nesbit, Sam Ray, La'Nette Wallace and directed by Colman Domingo.

Kaleidoscope, the premiere of the original mini-documentary about 24 years of NYCCT sharing the journey of the successful theater that thrives off of the support of federal, state and local and corporate funds and most importantly families that attend their productions and arts education programs. Kaleidoscope is directed by Sammy Lopez (NYCCT's Same, Same, But Different).

Kathleen Chalfant will also make a special appearance to congratulate NYCCT Artistic Director and Co-Founder Barbara Zinn Krieger on her Off-Broadway Alliance Legend of Off Broadway Award!

Gala attendees will enjoy a virtual cocktail hour featuring a special guest mixologist making tasty cocktails sponsored by Avec Drinks and HH Bespoke Spirits and sweet treats by Whoops.

Gala attendees will have the opportunity to participate in their virtual raffle with prizes from: Laurie Berkner, The Dynamite Shop and of course NYCCT!

For tickets, donation information or watch Kaleidoscope, please visit: nycchildrenstheater.org/event/kaleidoscope-2021/