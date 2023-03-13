Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ajkun Ballet Theatre to Present THE SLEEPING BEAUTY in April

Chiara Ajkun's rendering of timeless classics are dynamic one act versions reenergizing iconic ballets into emotionally and physically intense works.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Ajkun Ballet Theatre to Present THE SLEEPING BEAUTY in April

The rendition of Tchaikovsky's ballet by Chiara Ajkun performed by the Ajkun Ballet Theatre opens April 2023 with the enchanting world of fairies and the classic story of Aurora cursed to sleep and awakened by love.

Shows at 7:30 pm (audience will be seated 30 minutes before curtain, show lasts 1h 30mins) on

Sat & Sun, Apr 22 -23-29-30 and May 6-7 and August 12-13, 2023

Rudolf Nureyev Studio in the historic landmark The City Center

130 W 56th Street, 6th floor, New York City, NY 10019

Based on Charles Perrault's fairy tale "The Sleeping Beauty in the Wood" (1697), the ballet The Sleeping Beauty premiered in 1890 at the Mariinksy Theater with a strong French flavor, choreographed by Marius Petipa to music by Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky. In the world of fairies and illuminating vignettes borrowed from other tales, Princess Aurora is cursed to sleep by the malevolent Carabosse (AKA Maleficent) and awakened after 100 years by the pure love of Prince Désiré.

Chiara Ajkun's rendering of timeless classics are dynamic one act versions reenergizing iconic ballets into emotionally and physically intense works where the centerstage is the richness of the choreography, the fascinating music, and the elegant lines of the dancers. The Sleeping Beauty will be performed in two different setting, the traditional Theater Series and in the intimate setting of the Face To Face Series and is completed by an after show meet-and-greet the cast.

Cast: Momoko Burbine, Klevis Tafaj, Areum Jeong, Telmen Munkherdene, Bailey Smith, Erdenebold Altangerel, Bianca Delli Priscoli, Abbi Johnson, Angelina Matteliano, Eliska Bouzkova, Camilla Parker, Ella Smart, Ide Storm, Arisu Torii, Kemilly de Lacerda, Giovanna Barros, Luana da Silva.




