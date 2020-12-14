Ailey Forward Virtual Season Spotlights World Premiere from Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts'

Tonight, acclaimed Ailey dancer and Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts' A Jam Session for Troubling Times will be unveiled at 7:30pm ET, inspired by saxophonist and composer Charlie "Bird" Parker as part of the Bird100 centennial celebration.

At a time in our world rife with chaos and uncertainty, Jamar Roberts uses the energy, nuance, and virtuosity of the 'bebop' sound as a vehicle to lift our spirits and demonstrate that we are stronger than our circumstances in an upbeat, quirky, and accessible work filmed by Emily Kikta and Peter Walker.

Jazz has provided the soundtrack to his other works for the Company, including Members Don't Get Weary (2017) and Ode, last year's powerful meditation on the beauty and delicacy of life in a time of growing gun violence.

Ahead of the premiere, viewers can enjoy a BattleTalk with Jamar Roberts. Film can be viewed December 14 - 21.