Ailey Forward Virtual Season Spotlights World Premiere from Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts'
Acclaimed Ailey dancer and Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts' A Jam Session for Troubling Times will be unveiled at 7:30pm
Tonight, acclaimed Ailey dancer and Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts' A Jam Session for Troubling Times will be unveiled at 7:30pm ET, inspired by saxophonist and composer Charlie "Bird" Parker as part of the Bird100 centennial celebration.
At a time in our world rife with chaos and uncertainty, Jamar Roberts uses the energy, nuance, and virtuosity of the 'bebop' sound as a vehicle to lift our spirits and demonstrate that we are stronger than our circumstances in an upbeat, quirky, and accessible work filmed by Emily Kikta and Peter Walker.
Jazz has provided the soundtrack to his other works for the Company, including Members Don't Get Weary (2017) and Ode, last year's powerful meditation on the beauty and delicacy of life in a time of growing gun violence.
Ahead of the premiere, viewers can enjoy a BattleTalk with Jamar Roberts. Film can be viewed December 14 - 21.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony Winner and Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Passes Away at 71
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away. She was 71 years old....
VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Dons His King George Costume for Invite to HAMILTON Fundraiser for Georgia Senate Runoffs
Jonathan Groff is inviting Hamilton fans to join in on the event in the most fashionable way possible-- in his King George getup, of course!...
VIDEO: Watch The Full ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special, Featuring JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS, RENT, and More!
NBC's special One Night Only: The Best of Broadway premiered last night, December 10 at 8pm ET. Did you miss out on the show, or just want to relive a...
London Theatres Will Shut Down Once More After Tuesday Evening Performances
Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances....
Virtual Theatre This Weekend: December 12-13- with James Monroe Iglehart, and More!
Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway t...
9 James Monroe Iglehart Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
James Monroe Iglehart is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances (and his Tony acceptance s...