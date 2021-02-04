Ailey Arts In Education Expands Remote Learning Activities With New Online Programs For Schools & Organizations

Ailey Arts In Education & Community Programs has announced an inspiring new virtual series that expands available Remote Learning Activities for schools and organizations looking for alternatives to in-person dance classes and residencies, supplements to physical education offerings, or to provide an engaging extracurricular activity for students. Launching during Black History Month as Alvin Ailey's signature American masterpiece Revelations marks six decades, Revelations Virtual Dance Workshop Series furthers Ailey's mission of using dance to inspire, enlighten, and entertain people of all backgrounds and ages.

Designed for middle school students, Revelations Virtual Dance Workshop Series blends dance with poetry, history, music and more, to build a foundation of artistic exploration that will enhance any students' academic experience. Led by master teachers and former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater members Nasha Thomas and Michael Thomas, the series is adapted from the popular Revelations: An Interdisciplinary Approach curriculum, utilizing Alvin Ailey's signature work as an inspirational framework for a comprehensive study of language arts, social studies and dance.

With more than 20 years of experience teaching the curriculum, Ms. Thomas combines her passion of educating youth and personal experiences of performing Revelations with the Company to create a virtual experience for students that sparks creativity and critical thinking skills while introducing them to the work and life of Alvin Ailey in the context of American history.

In addition, Ailey Arts In Education & Community Programs already offers the AileyDance Kids Video Library residency package, designed for grades Pre-K through 12 in various techniques such as Ballet, West African, Jazz/Hip-Hop, Percussion Lecture Demonstrations and more. Led by AIE Teaching Artists and Musicians, each residency package includes five lessons that can be implemented during one class period, seamlessly merging the fun and energy of in-school dance classes to online learning.

Live Remote Residencies and Customized Pre-Recorded Residencies are also available through Remote Learning Activities. Ailey Arts In Education Teaching Artists and musicians encourage students to practice imagination, resilience, and joy while learning fundamental dance vocabulary and dynamic original choreography from the safety of their home or socially distanced classroom.

Ailey Arts In Education remains committed to providing quality dance education and empower students to take, make and see dance, through whatever means possible. Aligned with the NYC DOE Blueprint for Dance and the New York State Learning Standards for the Arts, Ailey Arts In Education provides a safe physical, emotional, and creative outlet for students of all ages and backgrounds. For more information on the Remote Learning Activities, visit www.alvinailey.org/aie. To schedule or purchase Remote Learning Activities, please contact Cathryn Williams, Director, Arts In Education & Community Programs at cwilliams@alvinailey.org.