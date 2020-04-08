Ailey All Access Continues to Virtually Connect with Fans Around the Globe
The Ailey organization continues to carry out founder Alvin Ailey's belief that "dance came from the people and that it should always be delivered back to the people" during this challenging time through Ailey All Access. The free online streaming series already reaching millions around the globe features performances of full length works from the repertory, Ailey Extension dance classes, original short films created by the Ailey dancers and more new content in the coming weeks as highlighted below.
To further connect with the Ailey family, a weekly conversation series will give viewers the chance to learn more about the Ailey dancers off-stage from their hobbies to repertory favorites. The series is regularly scheduled on Instagram live Wednesday's and Saturday's at 1pm ET. This week's conversations will feature Hope Boykin chatting with Akua Noni Parker (Wednesday, April 8) and Solomon Dumas speaking with Constance Stamatiou (Saturday, April 11). Following all discussions will be a chance for viewers to ask questions.
Additional dancer curated content that premiered today as part of #TheShowMustGoOn series is a short film inspired by Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison's Divining, to preview the Thursday, April 9 at 7pm ET performance streaming of that repertory favorite. Judith Jamison will introduce the broadcast and invite viewers to join her behind-the-scenes during rehearsals for Divining, a pulsating, mysterious quest with African polyrhythms, complex movement, and dynamic dancing. Upcoming performance broadcast highlights include Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Rennie Harris' Lazarus (Thursday, April 16) - the Company's first two-act ballet inspired by the life and legacy of Mr. Ailey and Alvin Ailey's Night Creature (Thursday, April 23) - a perfect fusion of Ailey's buoyant choreography and Duke Ellington's sparkling music.
Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, Ailey Extension is sharing new online class videos to YouTube to help people #KeepDancing. Students can learn a Heels combination with Courtney Sauls on Thursday, April 9; practice salsa steps with Baila Society on Saturday, April 11; and study Afro'Dance moves with Angel Kaba on Sunday, April 12. All videos will be available at 6pm ET on their respective release dates and remain on the YouTube channel indefinitely.
Live classes from Ailey Extension instructors will also continue with special dance fitness classes to help people of all ages keep moving. This week Matthew Johnson Harris will host a Kids Cardio Dance Party on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:30pm ET as well as an "I Love the 90s" Dance Cardio party on Friday, April 10 at 6:30pm ET. Janelle Issis will lead students through a BellydanceBURN class on Thursday April 9 at 2pm ET. Links to live classes, Ailey Extension's YouTube channel, and additional dance classes and resources can be found at aileyextension.com/keepdancing.
In case you missed them, some of the recent short films created by the Ailey dancers as part of the popular #ShowMustGoOn series include dancer Jessica Amber Pinkett reminding us how to be creative and find enjoyment throughout a New York apartment with a video dancing Artistic Director Robert Battle's Ella and company members dancing separately but together in a recent video demonstrating the intricate footwork from Rennie Harris' powerful Lazarus.
To enjoy a variety of digital content, follow AlvinAiley American Dance Theater and the Ailey Extension on Facebook and Instagram, Ailey II on Facebook, and The Ailey School on Instagram, as well as visit Ailey All Access and www.alvinailey.org regularly for updates.
