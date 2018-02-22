Ahmanson Rounds Out Season with Matthew Bourne's CINDERELLA and INDECENT

Center Theatre Group announced two more productions for the 2018 - 2019 season at the Ahmanson Theatre. Pulitzer-winning playwright Paula Vogel's deeply moving play with music, "Indecent," and the return of Matthew Bourne's highly evocative production of "Cinderella" complete the 52nd season at the Ahmanson Theatre joining the previously announced "Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations," "Come From Away," "Dear Evan Hansen," the Lincoln Center Theater production of "Falsettos" and "The Play That Goes Wrong."

"I am pleased to announce that Paula Vogel's 'Indecent' and Matthew Bourne's 'Cinderella' will round out Center Theatre Group's 2018 - 2019 season at the Ahmanson," said Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie.

"Paula Vogel's 'Indecent' weaves together Paula's original writing with a century-old work that shaped the theatre and tells personal stories during an explosive moment in history."

"Matthew Bourne has an amazing ability to surprise us with classic tales as he does with 'Cinderella,' which he sets during World War II when Prokofiev originally composed the music for the work."

"These two shows join an already full season including 'Ain't Too Proud,' which comes to Ahmanson audiences before it makes its way to Broadway, and two of the hottest new shows coming from New York in six-time Tony Award-winning 'Dear Evan Hansen' and the show that stole Broadway's heart last season, 'Come From Away.'

"Add in Lincoln Center Theater's terrific revival of William Finn and James Lapine's groundbreaking musical 'Falsettos' and the wonderful new madcap murder mystery, 'The Play That Goes Wrong,' and you have a season of comedy and drama, music and dance that reminds us of the power of theatre to make us laugh, cry, think, feel and maybe even groove a bit."

Katrina Lenk (center) in the Broadway production of Paula Vogel's "Indecent." Directed by Rebecca Taichman, "Indecent" will be produced at the Ahmanson Theatre June 4 through July 7, 2019, as part of the 2018-2019 season.





