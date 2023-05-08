Adi Schor Rejoins Forces With The Israeli Artists Project

The Israeli Artists Project is a prominent growing non-profit organization.

The Israeli Artists Project - an organization promoting Israeli theater, music, art and culture in New York and beyond - has offered an agreement to actress and singer, Adi Schor. She is now an integral member in the organization's expected productions.

Schor, Israeli-born and based in NYC, began her theatrical work in Israel in a theatre company called Chich's Neighbors. She served in the Israeli Military Service (IDF) for two years and then went on to study acting at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA). She has since performed on well-known stages across the US and in her homeland, too. Credits include the premiere of the original musical, 'Angels at Work', on Theatre Row; 'Annie' with Plaza Theatricals; originating the role of Virginia Clemm Poe, wife of Edgar Allan Poe in the play, 'The Spyglass Seven', a show that traveled both to the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival and the International Edgar Allan Poe Festival in Baltimore, MD, and more. Her original cabaret show, 'New York Doesn't Care' has achieved success in Israel and is performed in the national theater of the country - Habima, on regular basis.

The Israeli Artists Project is a prominent growing non-profit organization. They believe that the gap created by differences in religious beliefs is bridged through quality art, poignant theater, and talented performers and is determined to spark a conversation, fuel creativity, and create a home for all those wishing to experience the best of Israeli art, culture, and community. The Israeli Artists Project produces Israeli theater works in Hebrew and English in New York City.

This is not the first time the Israeli Artists Project has decided to work with Schor. She has previously been a key performer in 'iDiva' at the Green Room 42, featuring songs by Israeli Divas, and in 'The Aviv Celebration', a fundraising event honoring Sasson Gabai (The Band's Visit on Broadway).



