Additional Cast Members Announced for Jeremy Jordan, Harriet Harris & André De Shields Led WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL

Arnie Burton, Nik Alexander and Irene Sofia Lucio will join previously announced Jeremy Jordan, Harriet Harris and André De Shields in the world premiere of Matthew Lombardo's new backstage comedy WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL, directed by Noah Himmelstein. The play will be performed July 26 through August 7, 2022 at the Bushnell's Belding Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut.

Arnie Burton (Peter and the Starcatcher, The 39 Steps) will play "Freddie Carlton" a down on his luck producer desperate for a Broadway hit. But when his leading actress can't remember her lines, he hires an inexperienced prompter "Tobias Deschanel" played by Nik Alexander (Motown) to assist with the situation. And Irene Sofia Lucio (Slave Play) will play "Liz Jennings", the production stage manager who tries to create calm amongst the chaos.

Understudies will be Jake Loewenthal, Catherine LeFrere and Darius Wallace.

As previously announced, the new comedy stars Jeremy Jordan as "Jack Hawkins", an aspiring playwright on the verge of making his Broadway debut. But after being forced to hire the notoriously difficult actress "Brooke Remington" (Harriet Harris), his play's out of town tryout in Boston proves disastrous. Desperately not wanting to bring the production to New York and being unable to convince the producer to fire her, there is only one thing left he can do to save his play and career: Brooke Remington must be stopped. André De Shields plays seasoned director "Maurice Khalan Walker", who frantically attempts to keep the playwright and actress from killing each other. Literally.

WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL is being produced by Nathan Gehan, Jamison Scott, Flody Suarez, Laura Z. Barket, Raymond Esposito, and Jason and Kira Turchin. The creative team for the production includes Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Elizabeth Harper (Lighting Design), Alejo Vietti (Costume Design), John Gromada (Original Music & Sound Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig Design), Stephanie Pope (Choreography), and Skylar Fox (Magic and Effects Design). General Management: ShowTown Theatricals; Advertising and Marketing: Serino Coyne; Casting: Nick Peciaro, C.S.A; Production Stage Manager: Julie DeVore.