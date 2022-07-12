Additional Cast Announced for Wendell Pierce Led DEATH OF A SALESMAN on Broadway; Opening Night Set for October

Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. Opening night is set for Sunday, October 9 at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), and the show will run for a strictly limited 17-week engagement starting Monday, September 19.

Joining the production are Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Kevin Ramessar as Musician, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley, Willy's neighbor and only friend.

The cast is led by Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke, who reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben.

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, this vibrant and timely production is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of an African American family, living and working in a White, Capitalist world.

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

The creative team includes Olivier Award winner and Tony Award® nominee Anna Fleischle (scenic and co-costume design), Sarita Fellows (co-costume design), Tony Award® nominee Jen Schriever (lighting design), Tony Award® nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design), Femi Temowo (composer), Drama Desk Award nominee Nikiya Mathis (hair design), Erica A. Hart & Daniel Swee (casting) and John Miller (music coordinator).

Few works of drama loom as large in the national psyche as Miller's seminal Death of a Salesman. It caused a critical sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan. It went on to win six Tony Awards® including Best Play and was also honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. The play has enjoyed four previous Broadway revivals, three of which won the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play.

Blake DeLong

Blake DeLong (Howard/Stanley) is honored beyond words to make his Broadway debut in Death of a Salesman. He has appeared in over 40 professional stage productions and is best known to New York theater audiences for his Lortel Award-nominated turn in the original production of Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812. Other notable New York stage appearances include Illyria at the Public Theater, Othello at New York Theater Workshop, The Bachelors at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, among others. Highlights of his extensive work in film and television include Lee Daniels' The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Ava DuVernay's When They See Us, Spike Lee's Pass Over, Michael Almereyda's Tesla, Nisha Ganatra's Late Night, and many others.

Lynn Hawley

Lynn Hawley (The Woman/Jenny). Broadway Debut. New York Off-Broadway: The Gabriels; the Life of One Family During an Election Year. Hungry, What Did You Expect, Women of a Certain Age (NYSF's Public Theater, The Kennedy Center, International tour), Richard III, Venus, Woyzeck, (The Public), What Once We Felt (Lincoln Center), Aristocrats (Irish Rep), Owners, Traps (New York Theater Workshop), The Illusion (CSC), The Pitchfork Disney (HERE). Regional: Yale Rep, Baltimore's Center Stage, Williamstown Theater Festival, New York Stage & Film, Berkshire Theatre Festival. Film/TV: "FBI: Most Wanted", "Law & Order", "Law & Order: SVU", Hamlet. Acting teacher/Director (Bard College, Juilliard, Middlebury, UCONN), Developing stand up: (Comedy Cellar, Broadway Comedy) MFA: NYU.

Grace Porter

Grace Porter (Letta/Jazz Singer) is so honored to be making her Broadway debut! A California native who graduated from Pepperdine University in 2016 with her Bachelors in Theater. She moved to New York to study at NYU Tisch Graduate Acting School where she graduated with her Masters in 2019. Some of her work at NYU included Ma in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and Emmy in A Doll's House Part 2.

Now living in New York, she has been seen in the Williamstown production of Lempicka, The Public Theater's Mobile Unit production of Measure for Measure, the Multi-Media instillation experience Definition, and The Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production of Richard III. TV credits include "Madam Secretary", "Prodigal Son", and she's currently recurring on "Godfather of Harlem" as Dr. Betty Shabazz. Movie credits include Figments (short), Under a Silver Moon (short), Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, and Clock.

"For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future." - Jeremiah 29:11. Thank you to God, my family, and my incredible reps at Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment! "I DID IT DADDY! Rest In Peace" @gracelandsworld

Kevin Ramessar

Kevin Ramessar (Musician) is a multi-instrumentalist, conductor, and composer. Kevin enjoys collaborating on stage, in the studio, and in the classroom. Broadway credits include Paradise Square, Mrs. Doubtfire, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Gettin' the Band Back Together. Kevin's recordings and publications are available online: www.kevinramessar.com. @kevinramessar

Stephen Stocking

Stephen Stocking (Bernard) New York and regional theatre credits include Rajiv Joseph's Obie-winning play Describe the Night at Atlantic Theater Company and Alley Theatre and the world premiere of Archduke at the Mark Taper Forum and TheatreWorks Silicon Valley; the world premiere of Mrs. Christie at Dorset Theatre Festival; Great Expectations at Portland Center Stage; A Midsummer Night's Dream at Shakespeare Theatre Co. in DC and Macau, China; Zoey's Perfect Wedding at Hartford Theatreworks. Flood in the Valley with Gung Ho Productions in Liangshan, Chengdu, and Beijing, China; the Aspen Ideas Festival (dir. Lonny Price); Every Good Girl Deserves Fun at Walkerspace. TV credits: "The Good Fight" (CBS) and "Z: The Beginning of Everything" (Amazon). MFA from NYU Graduate Acting. www.stephenstocking.com

Chelsea Lee Williams

Chelsea Lee Williams (Miss Forsythe) was recently seen on Broadway in Girl From the North Country and the Tony Award-winning revival of Oklahoma!. Her other on-stage credits include The Public Theater, Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Acting Company, and The Apollo Theater. TV & Film: "The Good Fight", "That Damn Michael Che", "The Bite", Strive. Chelsea is originally from Miami, FL, and is a graduate of Florida A&M University and The Juilliard School. @chelsea_in_hd

Delaney Williams

Delaney Williams (Charley) most recently appeared on stage opposite Jayne Houdyshell in Morris Panych's The Shoplifters at Arena Stage. Other Arena Stage credits include Eddie Carbone in A View From The Bridge directed by Daniel Aukin, The Rainmaker directed by Lisa Peterson, Orpheus Descending directed by Molly Smith, and Uncle Vanya directed by Zelda Fichandler. Other regional credits include appearances at Shakespeare Theatre Company, Folger Theatre, Ford's Theatre, Woolly Mammoth Theatre, & Signature Theatre among many others. Mr. Williams is also known to film & television audiences from his roles as Jay Landsman on HBO's "The Wire", Kevin Davis on HBO's "We Own This City", John Buchanan on NBC's "Law & Order: SVU", O'Connor on Marvel's "The Punisher", Gregory Scholl on Showtime's "Ray Donovan", & Dennis Egan on CBS' "Blue Bloods" among many other guest star appearances.